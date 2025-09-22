GAME RECAP: Oilers vs. Flames (Preseason - Split Squad)

EDMONTON, AB – Let's call it square.

The Edmonton Oilers earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Flames on the road at Scotiabank Saddledome, but fell to a 3-2 overtime defeat on home ice at Rogers Place as part of split-squad action on Sunday night between the two provincial rivals to begin the pre-season.

Forward Connor Clattenburg impressed again with a goal and a fight in Calgary, while Kasperi Kapanen and Riley Stillman both added goals in the victory. Oilers netminders Nathaniel Day and Samuel Jonsson combined for the shutout with 20 total saves in a composed performance from the two rookies.

In Edmonton, the Oilers outshot the Flames 30-14 over the full 60 minutes and received tallies from defenceman Darnell Nurse and forward Matvey Petrov, but it was Morgan Frost winning the contest 1:07 into overtime for the visitors after him and Joel Farabee scored 3:48 apart in the middle frame.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins, who was born and raised in Edmonton, played well in his first unofficial Oilers start on home ice with 11 saves.

"He played really well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I know he didn't have many shots, but I think the quality of shots were high. That started with the breakaway save that he made about 30 seconds into the game, and I know he saved us big time at the end of the game to allow us to get to overtime."

The Oilers will continue their pre-season with a road matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday in the second of back-to-back games.