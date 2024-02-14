GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Red Wings 4

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid contributed a career-high six assists on Tuesday night, including the 600th of his career, as the Edmonton Oilers scored five goals in the third period to secure two points against the Red Wings with an 8-4 victory at Rogers Place.

"I think his stat sheet says it all – six assists, plus six, no power play time and he was skating," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He was one of the few guys that was skating for a full 60 minutes, and the plays that he made tonight were pretty phenomenal.

"If he's not on top of our game, we're probably not winning that one."

After Detroit scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the middle frame to make it 3-3 entering the intermission, Edmonton came out in the third period with vigour, scoring their first of five goals in the final frame 44 seconds into the period through Dylan Holloway's third goal of the year.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in the final 20 minutes to go along with goals from Evander Kane and Zach Hyman, while McDavid contributed four of his six assists in the third period to help grow his home 19-game point streak to 46 points (12G, 34A).

Evan Bouchard recorded a goal and two assists, including his 100th career helper, and Stuart Skinner stopped 34 of 38 shots to stave off the high-flying Red Wings who'd won 10 of their last 14 games and scored two goals in 21 straight contests.

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.