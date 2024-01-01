GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2

Foegele records a career-high five points on New Year's Eve as the Oilers extend their win streak to five games heading into 2024 with a 7-2 victory over the Ducks

GettyImages-1890719660
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

ANAHEIM, CA – Ringing in the New Year with a California sweep.

Winger Warren Foegele produced a career-high five points on New Year's Eve as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 at Honda Center to earn their fifth straight victory and head into 2024 on a high note.

Foegele's line with Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A) and Ryan McLeod (1G, 1A) produced a combined 10 points in the victory, with McLeod recording his fifth goal in five games with the opening marker at 4:15 of the first period.

After Max Jones levelled for Anaheim, the Blue & Orange would go on to score four straight goals – including two from Foegele in a three-goal second period – to firmly take command over the Ducks and remain unbeaten (7-0-2) in their last nine visits to Honda Center.

Darnell Nurse provided two assists, and netminder Calvin Pickard made 28 saves on 30 shots.

The Oilers resume their schedule in 2024 on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.

Watch the recap of Sunday's 7-2 Oilers victory in Anaheim

FIRST PERIOD

This third line simply won't stop scoring.

Since McLeod, Draisaitl and Foegele were assembled on a line together six games ago to begin Edmonton's road trip to New York, it should be seen as no coincidence with how well the trio has been playing that the Oilers have won five of those six games.

The line has been a major driver over their five-game win streak, with McLeod putting together one of the best offensive runs of his career that continued on New Year's Eve with the opening goal that came off his stick 4:15 into the contest.

After Foegele and Draisaitl exchanged passes on a zone entry to create a great scoring chance off the rush, Foegele found the loose puck and passed it out front for McLeod, who quickly one-timed his fifth goal in five games past John Gibson. It was the start of a big night for each of the three forwards, with the primary passer in Foegele starting to work his way up to a career night after getting the assist.

McLeod scores his fifth goal in six games to make it 1-0 Oilers

While Saturday's win in Los Angeles was about stemming the early pressure from the Kings, who punched ahead to a 2-0 lead in the first period, Sunday night for the Oilers was about dealing with Anaheim's pushback where they managed to equalize before the midway mark of the first frame.

The Ducks had a 10-4 lead in shots when Max Jones jumped on a loose puck in the crease and converted his fourth goal of the season after Calvin Pickard couldn't cover the puck from Ryan Strome's open look in front. The 31-year-old netminder who got the start in the second of the back-to-back for the Oilers was beaten despite some good saves early on, but a lucky bounce before the break would bring the Blue & Orange back into the lead.

Evander Kane benefitted from a puck that struck the skate of the official behind the net in the final three minutes, allowing the winger to wrap an unassisted marker past the unsuspecting Anaheim netminder, who voiced his displeasure over the referee's unwanted interference.

Nonetheless, the Oilers had restored a two-goal lead off the winger's 14th goal of the season and his second in three games after the 32-year-old winger went goalless over five straight in mid-December.

Kane banks in a wrap-around to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead

SECOND PERIOD

The dishes from Darnell Nurse got sweeter as a good night for the third line got even better.

The Oilers rearguard made two terrific passes to set up Draisaitl and Foegele for their respective 19th and sixth goals of the campaign as Edmonton stretched their lead to 4-1 in the first five minutes of the middle frame.

Draisaitl hammers a one-timer from his favourite sharp-angle spot

Gibson was left out to dry by his Ducks teammates in the middle stanza, facing 18 total shots, and had no opportunity on Draisaitl's one-timer 1:48 into the period after Nurse provided the perfect set-up to the German in the left corner from near the benches on the opposite side of the ice.

The steady blueliner would pick up his second assist night two-and-a-half-minutes later, delivering the slap pass on Foegele's easy tap-in that made it 4-1 in the moments after a power-play opportunity for the second unit had just expired.

Foegele finishes off Nurse's slap pass for an Oilers 4-1 lead

The third line all contributed on the goal that made it 5-1 before the intermission, with another rush chance and forced turnover right after leading to McLeod turning the favour to Foegele in the first period by setting him up in front for his second goal and fourth point of the night.

Foegele scores his second of the period to make it 5-1 Edmonton

THIRD PERIOD

Frank Vatrano's tally at 4:42 of the final frame reminded the Oilers that there was still work to be done, but thankfully for them, some of their notable top players hadn't got involved in the scoring yet.

Zach Hyman wristed his 21st goal of the season over the right shoulder of Gibson at 11:11 of the final frame to stem any doubts about the multi-goal lead that the Oilers had assembled over the first two periods. Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each recorded assists to make sure their respective four- and three-game poitns streaks would be pushed into 2024.

Hyman snipes his 21st of the season to make it 6-2 Oilers

Brett Kulak put away his first goal since the Heritage Classic with a wrist shot under Gibson's left arm with 4:11 left in regulation. Warren Foegele passed it off to the Stony Plain product to record his fifth point of the game, which marked a new career high for the winger from Markham, Ont.

Kulak shoots one through Gibson to make it 7-2 for the visitors

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks
POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance

POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO) (12.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (12.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings
RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis

RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (12.30.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 0 (12.28.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (12.28.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks (12.28.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Rangers 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Rangers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Rangers (12.22.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Rangers
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers 12.22.23

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Devils 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Devils 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Devils (12.21.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Devils
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils (12.21.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils (12.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1