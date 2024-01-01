GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2

ANAHEIM, CA – Ringing in the New Year with a California sweep.

Winger Warren Foegele produced a career-high five points on New Year's Eve as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 at Honda Center to earn their fifth straight victory and head into 2024 on a high note.

Foegele's line with Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A) and Ryan McLeod (1G, 1A) produced a combined 10 points in the victory, with McLeod recording his fifth goal in five games with the opening marker at 4:15 of the first period.

After Max Jones levelled for Anaheim, the Blue & Orange would go on to score four straight goals – including two from Foegele in a three-goal second period – to firmly take command over the Ducks and remain unbeaten (7-0-2) in their last nine visits to Honda Center.

Darnell Nurse provided two assists, and netminder Calvin Pickard made 28 saves on 30 shots.

The Oilers resume their schedule in 2024 on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.