GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Capitals 2

EDMONTON, AB – There was only one hat trick in the contest, but the hats came raining down to the ice on more than one occasion during a raucous evening at Rogers Place.

Zach Hyman recorded his fourth hat trick of the season, while winger Connor Brown got on the scoresheet with his first goal as a member of the Edmonton Oilers in a 7-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday that had Rogers Place rocking from start to finish.

"It's just nice to have it behind me," Brown said. "It's nice to get one and contribute offensively, and it's nice to have it in the past."

Brown notched his first with the Blue & Orange in the third period, bringing the hats down to the ice in celebration for his first goal in 55 games as an Oiler before Hyman's hat-trick goal was announced with less than two minutes left in regulation, causing another shower of hats for his 46th goal of the campaign that was originally awarded to Evan Bouchard in the middle frame.

The Oilers finished 3-for-3 on the power play, with Leon Draisaitl recording a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid contributing a goal and two helpers.

Stuart Skinner was beaten on the first two shots he faced, but finished the night with 23 saves on 25 shots to reach 30 victories on the season, including two highlight-reel stops on Alex Ovechkin to become the first Oilers goalie since Cam Talbot in 2017-18 to reach the mark.

Edmonton will be back in action on Saturday night in a high-value Hockey Night in Canada clash against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place.