GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Penguins 1

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers earned their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday night by closing out back-to-back games this weekend with an impressive 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place.

Zach Hyman scored two goals in the victory and now has 12 goals in his last nine home games, reaching 42 goals on the season with goals in the first and second periods as one of six Oilers on Sunday night to record multiple points alongside Leon Draisaitl (3A), Warren Foegele (2A), Connor McDavid (1G, 1A), Ryan McLeod (1G, 1A) and Brett Kulak (2A).

Calvin Pickard was exceptional in his 11th start of the season, turning aside 22 of 23 shots to record his eighth win in his last nine starts and improve to 8-3-0 this season. Defenceman Cody Ceci chipped in with a goal along with Corey Perry, who added his fourth goal in 15 appearances with the Oilers this campaign.

The Oilers head out on the road for a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday at TD Garden, where they'll do battle with the Boston Bruins.