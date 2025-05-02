GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 4 (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – Four straight victories to take the series.

Four straight years the Kingdom has fallen.

After trailing 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings early in the series, the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four straight victories to eliminate their Pacific Division rivals from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year, sealing their place in the Second Round with a 6-4 victory on Thursday in Game 6 at Rogers Place.

Winger Connor Brown was vital to victory with a goal and two assists, providing the primary helpers on goals from Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, who notched his first goal in and Oilers uniform, before adding the empty netter with 1.2 seconds remaining that officially booked Edmonton's trip to Round 2.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, who came in to replace Stuart Skinner for Game 3, backstopped the Oilers to their fourth straight victory with 23 saves, making a pair of terrific stops against Phillip Danault and Brandt Clarke in the third period where the Kings fought back to make it a one-goal game in the final minute.

Zach Hyman scored on a deflection 12:49 into the first period to give the Oilers the lead at 3-2, which they didn't relinquish despite Los Angeles' concerted push late in the final frame, to go along with an assist.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a power-play goal in the second period that was assisted by Connor McDavid, giving the captain a helper that extended his career dominance over the Kings in the playoffs to an NHL best 47 points (10G, 37A) in 24 games.

Leon Draisaitl was held pointless to put an end to his NHL-best playoff streak of 19 games against one team, but it comes in a victory that will hopefully be one of Edmonton's last against Los Angeles for a long while, but you never know when we'll encoutner these guys again in the postseason.

The Oilers will now face off in the Second Round with their old rivals the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the Minnesota Wild in six games.

It will be the second time in three seasons the two teams will meet in Round 2 after Vegas ended Edmonton's season in six games back in 2023-24 before winning their franchise's first Stanley Cup, but the Oilers will be ready for their Pacific rivals this year in their quest to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.