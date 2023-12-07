GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1

Hyman records his second hat trick this season to push his team-leading total to 15 goals in a rousing 6-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Wednesday

GettyImages-1829285292
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – 'Category 5' wins in a row.

Winger Zach Hyman recorded a hat trick, while Mattias Janmark and Connor McDavid each recorded a trio of assists on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to five with a 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place.

Hyman notched his second hat trick of the season in the win to push his team-leading goal total to 15 through 23 games, with two of his tallies coming in a four-goal first period for the Blue & Orange where Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm found the back of the net in the opening minute of regulation.

Warren Foegele recorded a goal and assist, and netminder Stuart Skinner remained steady over the full 60 minutes to claim his ninth win of the campaign after making 38 saves on 39 shots.

The Oilers continue their lengthy six-game homestand when they welcome the Minnesota Wild to Rogers Place on Friday night.

Watch all three of Hyman's goals on Wednesday vs. the Hurricanes

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers remembered all too well what happened in the first period of the last meeting between these two sides at PNC Arena two weeks ago.

Coming off a five-day extended break, their opening 20 minutes on Wednesday set the tone for what was a terrific return to action and what they hope will be a successful six-game homestand with four wins in a row still under their belt from last Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

The Oilers were peppered for four goals in the first period by Carolina back on Nov. 22 and Wednesday was a complete reverse of the script after they got the jump on the visiting Hurricanes with two goals in the opening minute of regulation.

Ekholm tallies the second Oilers goal in the opening minute

Warren Foegele provided the ferocious forecheck that led to Ryan McLeod opening the scoring just 28 seconds into regulation.

The winger won the puck off defenceman Jaccob Slavin behind the Canes' net before putting it onto the tape of his centre for a quick one-timer outside the blue paint that beat netminder Pyotr Kochetkov five-hole for the early 1-0 lead. McLeod has now registered goals in back-to-back games after being held without a goal over the first 21 games of the year.

The opening minute hadn't even passed before the Hurricanes found themselves down by a pair of goals after Mattias Ekholm crept down from the blueline to the back door, where the Swedish defenceman put away McDavid's cross-crease pass just 13 seconds after McLeod provided the Oilers with their early lead.

Ekholm tallies the second Oilers goal in the opening minute

Hyman has put together a terrific first quarter of the season to lead the Oilers in goals through 23 games, and the winger was back at it by putting two goals past the Hurricanes before the break in two very different but equally impressive ways.

The winger showed his drive and determination down low to put Edmonton ahead 3-0 by protecting the puck and beating Carolina rearguard Brett Pesce along the goal line before bursting out front and wrapping his 13th goal of the season under the left pad of Kochetkov, whose night came to an end after conceding three goals on six shots.

Hyman battles his way to the net & beats Kochetkov to make it 3-0

The goaltending change wouldn't slow down the pace of the Blue & Orange, who padded their lead with Hyman's team-leading 14th of the campaign off a one-timer past Antti Raanta that came at the end of a great exchange with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins when entering the zone with just under six minutes left in the opening period.

Edmonton's penalty kill turned away Carolina's first look with the man advantage late in the period, while Stuart Skinner turned aside all 16 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

Hyman finishes a tic-tac-toe with McDavid & Nugent-Hopkins

SECOND PERIOD

Carolina was certainly feeling the impact of 'Hurricane Warren' all night on Wednesday.

After Foegele did the dirty work setting up McLeod for the game's opening goal in the first minute, it was Janmark's block in the defensive zone that sent the winger on his way to recording his fourth goal and 10th point of the season.

The Swede's block allowed Foegele to swing through and pick up the puck near the top of Edmonton's defensive zone before blowing by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and pushing a backhand under the right pad of Raanta for a five-goal Oilers lead at 17:11 of the second period.

Foegele finds the back of the net on a breakaway to make it 5-0

THIRD PERIOD

The hats rained down onto the ice at Rogers Place as the final curtain call on Edmonton's fifth straight win.

Hyman is putting himself firmly into the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 15 goals in 23 games this season after recording his second hat-trick of the campaign to make it 6-1 off a fantastic keep-in at the blueline by McDavid, who notched three assists in the victory.

After Canes' captain Jordan Staal scored a consolation goal, the Oilers got it back 2:20 later when McDavid stripped Michael Bunting of the puck, dangled around Brent Burns in between the circles and passed off to Hyman to one-time his hat-trick tally beyond Raanta to restore the five-goal lead.

It's already Hyman's second three-goal night of the season as he continues to lead the Blue & Orange by example, both in hard work and red-hot offence.

Hyman completes his hat trick after McDavid's magnificent move

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

