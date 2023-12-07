GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1

EDMONTON, AB – 'Category 5' wins in a row.

Winger Zach Hyman recorded a hat trick, while Mattias Janmark and Connor McDavid each recorded a trio of assists on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to five with a 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place.

Hyman notched his second hat trick of the season in the win to push his team-leading goal total to 15 through 23 games, with two of his tallies coming in a four-goal first period for the Blue & Orange where Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm found the back of the net in the opening minute of regulation.

Warren Foegele recorded a goal and assist, and netminder Stuart Skinner remained steady over the full 60 minutes to claim his ninth win of the campaign after making 38 saves on 39 shots.

The Oilers continue their lengthy six-game homestand when they welcome the Minnesota Wild to Rogers Place on Friday night.