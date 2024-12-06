GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Blue Jackets 3

EDMONTON, AB – Winger Zach Hyman scored twice in his return from injury, and Leon Draisaitl notched his 18th and 19th goals of the season to tie Florida's Sam Reinhart for the NHL's goal-scoring lead on Thursday night in a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Captain Connor McDavid registered four assists with his family and dog Lenard in the building after he received the golden stick from the League for reaching 1,000 career points last month, while the trio of Adam Henrique, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each put forward two helpers in the victory on home ice.

"You try to enjoy the moment. It's not every day you get to have your parents out there, Lauren as well, and to see Lenny always makes me smile," McDavid said. "So it was a great ceremony... He's a great dog. He's definitely part of the family, so that's why he's out there."

Forward Jeff Skinner added a goal and assist, and defenceman Mattias Ekholm also scored in Edmonton's fourth win in their last five games, raising their record to 14-10-2 this season.

"It always feels like you're playing better, or it feels like you're executing better when you've got some confidence and things are going your way," Jeff Skinner said. "When you go through times where it's not bouncing your way, you just have to fight through it. I think as a team, we're creating some looks."

The Oilers will continue their homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday when Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg return to Rogers Place.