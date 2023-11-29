GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – Stem the tide and seal the extra point.

After the Vegas Golden Knights fought back from a two-goal deficit in the final 6:20 of the third period, the Edmonton Oilers were able to secure the extra point in the shootout off goals from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to extend their win streak to three games with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.

McDavid recorded a goal and two assists, stretching his point streak to five games where the captain's now recorded four goals and 11 assists over that stretch, while the Blue & Orange also received tallies from Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane in the victory.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 23 of 27 shots in opposition of Logan Thompson, who made 30 saves on 34 shots in the second of a back-to-back for the Golden Knights, but the Vegas goalie couldn't prevent blocker-side markers from McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout and complete the comeback victory for the visitors.

The Oilers switch gears to Thursday night where they'll face the Winnipeg Jets in a one-off road trip at Canada Life Centre.