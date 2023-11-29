GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (SO)

McDavid records three points and the shootout winner for the Oilers in a 5-4 victory after the Golden Knights fought back in the third period to force extra time on Tuesday at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Stem the tide and seal the extra point.

After the Vegas Golden Knights fought back from a two-goal deficit in the final 6:20 of the third period, the Edmonton Oilers were able to secure the extra point in the shootout off goals from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to extend their win streak to three games with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.

McDavid recorded a goal and two assists, stretching his point streak to five games where the captain's now recorded four goals and 11 assists over that stretch, while the Blue & Orange also received tallies from Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane in the victory.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 23 of 27 shots in opposition of Logan Thompson, who made 30 saves on 34 shots in the second of a back-to-back for the Golden Knights, but the Vegas goalie couldn't prevent blocker-side markers from McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout and complete the comeback victory for the visitors.

The Oilers switch gears to Thursday night where they'll face the Winnipeg Jets in a one-off road trip at Canada Life Centre.

Watch the recap of the Oilers 5-4 shootout win over Vegas

FIRST PERIOD

Pretty sneaky, Sam Gagner.

The 34-year-old was a late addition to the lineup because of Zach Hyman's absence due to illness, and the forward made an impact early to open the scoring and record his third goal of the campaign.

Centre James Hamblin won an offensive-zone draw to Gagner at the left hashmarks of the right circle before he cut across the circle, turned and fired a sneaky wrist shot on goal that snuck under the left arm of Logan Thompson, who got the start for the Golden Knights on the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday night.

Gagner sneaks a shot under Thompson's arm for the 1-0 lead

With the assist, Hamblin is on a certified hot streak with points in back-to-back games after scoring his second career NHL goal on Sunday night in Edmonton's 8-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

It could've been a different story for Blue & Orange entering the first intermission up 1-0 if it wasn't for their resurgent penalty kill, which was called into action twice in the opening 20 minutes to keep The Golden Knights power play at bay before the break.

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers kept putting pucks on net and good things continued to happen.

The second period started off on the wrong foot for Edmonton when Vegas captain Mark Stone put a deflection on Kayden Korczyk's point shot at 1:11 of the middle frame to put the visitors on the board and make it 1-1 with a lot of time left. 

But Mattias Janmark, who was elevated into a top-line role on Tuesday for the Oilers against his former team due to Hyman's absence, got rewarded by going to the net and setting the screen on his Swedish countryman's open look at the top of the left circle four minutes later.

Mattias Ekholm delivered a shot that struck the chest of Thompson and popped up into the air before hitting the back of Janmark and creeping across the goal line despite the best efforts of Alex Pietrangelo, who received plenty of boo's on the night from the Oilers faithful in attendance at Rogers Place for his antics with Leon Draisaitl in these two teams' meeting in the second round of last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Janmark gets rewarded for his screen in front to make it 2-1

It was a quick response from the Golden Knights to make it 2-2 just 43 seconds later when Michael Amadio found space quickly off a faceoff to backhand the tying goal top shelf beyond Skinner, but a lucky break for McDavid and a sweet finish on a breakaway restored their lead.

McDavid was the last back-checker on a Vegas rush up ice that led to the puck rimming around the boards and out into the neutral zone, where the captain was fortunately located for a break-away opportunity that he cashed in with a backhander jsut under eight minutes into the middle frame.

McDavid beats Thompson on a breakaway backhand deke

McDavid made it another casual three-point night by picking up the secondary helper on Evander Kane's power-play tally before the break to make it four goals and 11 assists as part of his five-game point streak.

Kane was another player elevated with Hyman out of the lineup when he took the role of net-front presence on Edmonton's vaunted power play that's been picking up steam in recent games for the Oilers along with their penalty kill.

The winger secured his 11th goal of the season by putting away the rebound that came off Evan Bouchard's blast from the top of the zone, giving the Oilers a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

Kane puts home the PP rebound in front to make it 4-2

THIRD PERIOD

Just when the Oilers were looking like they'd escape this one with a regulation win, the Golden Knights pushed back.

You can't expect anything less from the Stanley Cup champs.

Ben Hutton converted a broken play from the left circle with 6:30 remaining by putting a snapshot from one knee through the legs of Adam Erne, setting up a tense final few minutes where Vegas completed the comeback to force overtime.

Zach Whitecloud floated an aerial pass to the back post with 2:08 remaining that Keegan Kolesar read and redirected impressively into the back of the net to tie the game and ultimately earn the point with a spirited comeback from the visitors.

OVERTIME & SHOOTOUT

In the extra five minutes, the Oilers tried to piece something together and it took until the very last moment for the Blue & Orange to get their best chance.

McDavid and Bouchard had an odd-man rush up ice in the dying moments that could've ended the game, but the capitain's back-door feed wasn't converted by the defender, who had the puck roll off his stick and hit the back boards.

This game would be settled in a shootout, where McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins scored blocker side on Thompson while the Golden Knights missed the net through Pietrangelo before Jack Eichel struck the post to give Edmonton the extra point and extend their win streak to three games.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

