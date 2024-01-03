GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2

EDMONTON, AB – 899 points, 900 points...

901 points, 902 points...

903 points.

Captain Connor McDavid surpassed the 900-career point mark in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, registering a goal and four assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place that stretched the Blue & Orange's win streak to six games in a row.

"It's another nice milestone," McDavid said. "It's kind of one that's along the way and a nice chance to reflect on some of the work we've done and feel good about that."

McDavid combined with his linemates to produce 11 points, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recording two goals and an assist – including the game-winner on the power play late in the middle frame – and Zach Hyman picking up his team-leading 22nd goal of the campaign and two helpers.

"We're just trying to build on the chemistry that we've built over the past few weeks here, and we're trying to be defensive first and kind of go from there," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's nice to be able to click like that and watch them go in."

Leon Draisaitl added a goal and assist, while netminder Stuart Skinner earned the victory by stopping 35 of 37 shots.

Over their six-game win streak, the Oilers have outscored their opponents 29-12 to help improve their overall record to 19-15-1 and pull to within one point of the Arizona Coyotes for the final Wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

The Oilers look to keep their winning ways going by getting into a playoff spot on Saturday night with two points against the Ottawa Senators.