LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy

OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold

BLOG: Bouchard staying honest in self-assessment of defensive details

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 4

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

BLOG: Opportunity knocks in McDavid's absence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

RELEASE: EOCF launches Every Kid Deserves A Shot initiative

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

Zach Hyman records three points and Vincent Desharnais scores his first-career NHL goal in a 5-2 victory over the Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – It was a Classic outdoor Battle of Alberta that won't be soon forgotten.

The Edmonton Oilers came out of the 2023 Heritage Classic winners at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night, defeating their rivals the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the first outdoor Battle of Alberta in NHL history behind multi-point nights from Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and the first-career NHL goal for Vincent Desharnais.

Local Stony Plain product Brett Kulak opened the scoring in the opening five minutes, and the Blue & Orange wouldn't relinquish their lead despite a few challenges for the Flames over the remaining 55 minutes in front of a sellout crowd of 55,411, who took in the second-ever Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in near-zero temperatures that were perfect for outdoor hockey.

Hyman doubled the Blue & Orange's advantage on an odd-man rush with Draisaitl in the first period before Evan Bouchard erased Nazem Kadri's first goal of the season with his third of the year just 69 seconds after Calgary made it 2-1 before the five-minute mark of the opening frame.

With the Oilers ahead by a goal in the final 20 minutes, Desharnais recorded his first-career NHL goal with a wrist shot from the blueline that struck a few sticks on its way past Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom, who was outduelled by Stuart Skinner after the Edmonton product made 25 saves for the victory.

Desharnais got credit for his first-career NHL goal in the third period before Kane added an empty-netter in the final minutes to secure Edmonton's first win in four games, improving their overall record to 2-5-1 heading into Thursday's match back at Rogers Place against the Dallas Stars.

FIRST PERIOD

What a moment for the kid from Stony Plain.

Defenceman Brett Kulak offloaded a pass to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the opening five minutes of the Heritage Classic and followed the puck toward the front of the Calgary crease, where Evander Kane was able to redirect the follow-up shot from No. 93. The puck changed course and fell right into open ice for the local boy Kulak to break open the deadlock just 4:19 past the opening puck drop.

Kulak corrals a rebound & puts the Oilers up 1-0 vs. Calgary

Edmonton fell into penalty trouble soon after, taking back-to-back minor penalties from Kane and Draisaitl to set up an extended 5-on-3 for one minute and 21 seconds that their penalty kill was able to clear to provide some extra momentum to the Oilers bench.

That kill proved paramount, because just under three minutes later, Draisaitl and Hyman went up the ice on an odd-man rush and doubled Edmonton's lead when Hyman was able to finish off the German's low feed for a goal that looked eerily similar to Darnell Nurse's 2-0 goal seven years ago in the 2016 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg.

Hyman finishes a perfect pass from Draisaitl to make it 2-0

But even after your penalty kill turns away a 5-on-3 opportunity for your opponents, you probably shouldn't make them do it again.

Edmonton was back defending a two-man disadvantage past the midway mark of the first period, and the Flames were able to pull one back. Nazem Kadri got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he intercepted Mackenzie Weegar's shot with a tip-in outside Skinner's blue crease for the 2-1 goal with one second remaining in the first infraction to Nugent-Hopkins.

However, there was a Bouch Bomb about to drop.

Just 1:09 after Kadri got the Flames on the board, the 24-year-old blueliner for Edmonton pounded a one-timer through the assortment of red and blue jerseys in front of him after Draisaitl put the puck on his blade to record his second assist of the opening period. Captain Connor McDavid, making his return from a one-week absence with an upper-body injury, picked up the second helper as the Blue & Orange carried their 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Bouchard blasts a point shot to put the Oilers up 3-1

SECOND PERIOD

Don't count Calgary out.

The visiting fans, who had a strong turnout from their fans at Commonwealth Stadium, received another chance to cheer when they came within one goal at 11:27 of the middle frame with their second power-play goal of the game.

The Oilers came one second away from killing a penalty off for the second time in the Heritage Classic when AJ Greer finished off a strong zone entry from the Flames after the puck was cleared all the way to Jacob Markstrom with just over 10 seconds left in an interference penalty to Vincent Desharnais.

Weegar took the short pass from his netminder before going up the ice, over Edmonton's blueline and around defenceman Mattias Ekholm before taking a low shot that forced a rebound right to Greer, who buried his chance along the ice to make it 3-2 with over nine-and-a-half minutes remaining in the middle frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Desharnais recorded his first-career NHL goal when he put a point shot on Calgary's net that struck a few Flames' twigs on the way through before the puck was elevated into the top-right corner at 6:16 of the final frame. 

The goal was originally given to Kane, who looked to have provided another perfect deflection on his Quebec-born blueliner's effort, but the goal was eventually given to the 27-year-old defender after the fact to award him his first career tuck in the League on one of the biggest stages possible in the regular season.

Kane's empty-netter with 37 seconds remaining sealed the deal for Edmonton, who snapped a four-game losing streak and snatched the two points with the 5-2 victory.

Kane completes the Oilers 5-2 victory with an empty-net goal

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.