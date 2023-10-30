GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

EDMONTON, AB – It was a Classic outdoor Battle of Alberta that won't be soon forgotten.

The Edmonton Oilers came out of the 2023 Heritage Classic winners at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night, defeating their rivals the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the first outdoor Battle of Alberta in NHL history behind multi-point nights from Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and the first-career NHL goal for Vincent Desharnais.

Local Stony Plain product Brett Kulak opened the scoring in the opening five minutes, and the Blue & Orange wouldn't relinquish their lead despite a few challenges for the Flames over the remaining 55 minutes in front of a sellout crowd of 55,411, who took in the second-ever Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in near-zero temperatures that were perfect for outdoor hockey.

Hyman doubled the Blue & Orange's advantage on an odd-man rush with Draisaitl in the first period before Evan Bouchard erased Nazem Kadri's first goal of the season with his third of the year just 69 seconds after Calgary made it 2-1 before the five-minute mark of the opening frame.

With the Oilers ahead by a goal in the final 20 minutes, Desharnais recorded his first-career NHL goal with a wrist shot from the blueline that struck a few sticks on its way past Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom, who was outduelled by Stuart Skinner after the Edmonton product made 25 saves for the victory.

Desharnais got credit for his first-career NHL goal in the third period before Kane added an empty-netter in the final minutes to secure Edmonton's first win in four games, improving their overall record to 2-5-1 heading into Thursday's match back at Rogers Place against the Dallas Stars.