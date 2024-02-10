GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Ducks 3

ANAHEIM, CA – Evander Kane led the way with his eighth-career hat trick as the Oilers rallied to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Friday night and get back in the win column after their 16-game streak was snapped by the Vegas Golden Knights three days prior.

Connor McDavid assisted on all three Oilers goals in the third period as the visitors erased a 3-2 deficit and cruised to victory, with Calvin Pickard providing 24 stops between the Edmonton pipes.

Kane now has five regular-season hat tricks and two more during the playoffs since he joined the Oilers on Jan. 27, 2022. He needed just 130 games to record those five regular-season trifectas, six fewer than Wayne Gretzky for the lowest number of games to record five hat tricks in franchise history.

"Nine years in the league and I didn't have a hat trick, so I was just hoping to get one at one point," said Kane, who now has 18 goals and 32 points on the year. "It's nice coming out of the break and getting on the board early and getting ready for the second half of the season."