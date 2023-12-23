GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Rangers 3

NEW YORK, NY – The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period for the second straight night on Friday to earn a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and complete the sweep of back-to-back games before the holiday break.

"You don't get very many come-from-behind wins in the third period when you're trailing, "Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's very difficult to win those games and we were able to do that two nights and back-to-back, so it's even less likely.

I liked our guys' perseverance. They've worked hard and stuck with the game plan, and they deserve a nice little break for Christmas. We're looking forward to getting started again."

Zach Hyman notched his team-leading 19th goal of the season to begin a three-goal stretch of 3:29 for the Oilers and break a shutout streak of 108:43 for Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick.

Evander Kane and Warren Foegele scored consecutively to end their respective five- and seven-game goalless droughts and lift the Blue & Orange into a two-goal lead before Ryan McLeod extended the Oilers lead with his third goal in his last two games that ultimately ended up as the game-winner with 10:08 remaining in regulation.

The Rangers tacked on two tallies from Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle – including a late consolation with 0.1 seconds on the clock – but the four-goal explosion from the Oilers over the final 20 minutes did its part in making sure they head into the holiday break with a .500 win percentage (15-15-1).

Stuart Skinner played exceptionally to pick up his 12th victory of the season with 31 saves on 34 shots, including a terrific stick-shaft save on Zibanejad early in the second period on the penalty kill that helped keep it 1-0 for the Rangers during a goalless but action-packed middle stanza.

The Oilers will resume their regular-season schedule on Dec. 28 when they begin a three-game road trip through California against the San Jose Sharks.