GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

Draisaitl reaches 800 career points with three alongside McDavid & Skinner makes 29 saves on Saturday to secure Edmonton their 16th straight victory heading into the NHL All-Star break

DEV_8820_1600

EDMONTON, AB – Sixteen straight heading into the NHL All-Star break.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves, while the Dynamic Duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each recorded three points as the Edmonton Oilers earned their 16th straight victory on Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Skinner had his shutout spoiled by Nashville centre Colton Sissons with 6:35 left in regulation, but that didn't stop the Edmonton-born goaltender from extending his franchise-record win streak to 12 games and improving to 19-2-0 in his last 21 starts with another steady performance between the pipes for the Blue & Orange.

Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists to surpass 800 career points, and McDavid followed suit alongside his NHL All-Star teammate with two goals and an assist. Zach Hyman reached 30 goals on the season with an empty-netter in the final four minutes of regulation, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkisn also contributed with a goal and assist – both on the power play.

The Oilers head into the NHL All-Star break on a 16-game win streak and 29-15-1 on the season, with their opportunity to match the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 straight wins set to come at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6.

Watch the recap of Saturday's 4-1 Oilers win against Nashville

FIRST PERIOD

You know what they say: "Death, taxes and Nugent-Hopkins going low blocker."

The longest-tenured Oiler lifted his side into a 1-0 lead almost seven minutes into the opening period when the first-unit power play took the patient approach on Edmonton's first opportunity with the man advantage.

Leon Draisaitl waited for the space to open up for Nugent-Hopkins in the slot before he dished it to No. 93, who fired his 12th goal of the campaign and third this season on the power play low blocker on Kevin Lankinen before the puck wrapped around the inside of Nashville's net and out for the 1-0 lead.

Nugent-Hopkins scores from the slot on the PP to make it 1-0 Edmonton

McDavid added the secondary assist on Nugent-Hopkins' goal, extending his home point streak to 18 games with 11 goals and 26 assists. The captain had a 21-game home point streak last season and only trails Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for home scoring streaks this season, with the League's current leading scorer from the Avalanche recording a point in 25 straight home games.

Edmonton escaped the period with a 1-0 lead thanks to an incredible stop from Stuart Skinner on the power play, denying Luke Evangelista with the blocker to send it out of play after the Nashville forward had an open-net look in front that was set up by Tommy Novak from the left of Edmonton's net

Leon speaks to the media after the Oilers 16th win in a row

SECOND PERIOD

From his regular spot in the right circle on the power play, Leon Draisaitl drove home his 800th career point to give Edmonton a two-goal lead with 8:21 left in the second period.

McDavid fanned on a pass to his right meant for Draisaitl while positioned along the blueline during Edmotnon's second power play of the afternoon, but the captain quickly corrected his mistake by collecting the puck and moving it in the other direction to Nugent-Hopkins.

No. 93 threw it across the middle of Nashville's zone back to Draisaitl before it was returned to McDavid's stick in between the hash marks, but instead of taking his shot, the captain slid it back to his other half of the Dynamic Duo for a one-timer that beat Lankinen clean into the back of the net for his 800th career point and 23rd goal of the campaign.

Draisaitl scores a PPG from his usual spot for his 800th career point

Draisaitl has now picked up 329 goals and 471 assists in 683 career games – including an incredible 19 goals and 13 assists in his last 13 matchups against the Predators. Over his career, the German has operated almost unopposed against the club, amassing an unbelievable 25 goals and 16 assists in 26 career games head-to-head versus Nashville.

Edmonton's regular forward contributors on the power play each found the scoresheet again on Draisaitl's 23rd goal of the season to make it a two-goal lead and two points apiece for McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl through two periods.

Connor speaks following Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville

THIRD PERIOD

McDavid put the Oilers on a firm track towards securing their 16th consecutive victory when he made it two consecutive contests with three points by putting his 20th goal of the year off the back of Lankinen from below the goal line near the midway mark of the final frame.

The tally was McDavid's 916th career point, which leaves him 84 points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career with only 37 regular-season games remaining. We've seen No. 97 do some incredible things over his career, so we won't discount him from achieving the feat this season.

McDavid banks a shot off Lankinen & in to make it 3-0 Oilers

The Predators broke up Skinner's shutout four minutes after McDavid's marker when a wayward play in front of Edmonton's crease led to Colton Sissons getting the final touch before it bounced over the netminder's right pad, adding some late intrigue to the contest.

Zach Hyman dispelled any doubts about their 16th straight victory by notching his 30th goal of the season into an empty net with 3:19 left in regulation.

Edmonton enters the All-Star break with a 29-15-1 record – third place in the Pacific Division – and the chance to equal the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with their 17th win in a row when their schedule resumes on Feb. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators

PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Erne assigned to Bakersfield, Kemp recalled

POST-GAME: Skinner & Desharnais savour Oilers victories

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 

FEATURE: Perry bringing his valued pedigree to Oil Country

TALKING POINTS: Perry & Holland speak after forward signs one-year contract

GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13

RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos