GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

EDMONTON, AB – Sixteen straight heading into the NHL All-Star break.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves, while the Dynamic Duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each recorded three points as the Edmonton Oilers earned their 16th straight victory on Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Skinner had his shutout spoiled by Nashville centre Colton Sissons with 6:35 left in regulation, but that didn't stop the Edmonton-born goaltender from extending his franchise-record win streak to 12 games and improving to 19-2-0 in his last 21 starts with another steady performance between the pipes for the Blue & Orange.

Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists to surpass 800 career points, and McDavid followed suit alongside his NHL All-Star teammate with two goals and an assist. Zach Hyman reached 30 goals on the season with an empty-netter in the final four minutes of regulation, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkisn also contributed with a goal and assist – both on the power play.

The Oilers head into the NHL All-Star break on a 16-game win streak and 29-15-1 on the season, with their opportunity to match the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 straight wins set to come at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6.