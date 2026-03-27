GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

LAS VEGAS, NV – It was only fitting that two teams separated by a single point in the standings through 72 games would need overtime to determine a winner in their matchup on Thursday.

The Oilers never trailed through 60 minutes of the Pacific Division showdown at T-Mobile Arena, as the Vegas Golden Knights tallied three equalizers to send the game to sudden death, leading to the eventual winner by Evan Bouchard to give Edmonton a perfect two-for-two road trip.

"Good, really good, it's a great road trip," Zach Hyman said after the OT thriller. "Two massive wins against two potential playoff opponents. I thought we played well defensively and everybody contributed. That's so important at this time of year. Everybody feels a part of it."

"The last two games have been both really good," Connor Ingram said after making 26 saves in net. "We found a way to play that's giving us success and now it's just not being stubborn and sticking with it, just playing simple. We're a good enough hockey club where we're going to get our chances, so as long as we don't give them any, we're going to be just fine."