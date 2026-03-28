GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Ducks 2

EDMONTON, AB – Two huge points delivered.

The Edmonton Oilers held on in the third period to earn two massive points in the race for first place in the Pacific Division on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

After Connor McDavid opened the scoring 7:36 into the middle frame, the Oilers would score twice in 1:11 early in the third period through Jack Roslovic's 20th and Matt Savoie's 14th of the campaign before the Ducks responded with two quick goals of their own, making it 3-2 off tallies from Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier.

But the Oilers showed their defensive resolve in the final half of the final frame, with netminder Connor Ingram finishing with 29 saves and Zach Hyman adding an empty-netter to pull the Oilers within three points of the Ducks for first place in the Pacific.

The Oilers will continue their push for a Pacific title on Tuesday when they host another divisional opponent in the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.