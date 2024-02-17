GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Dallas 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal 30 seconds into overtime, notching his second goal of the contest on the power play to give the Oilers the extra point in a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon.

"We knew they were a good team," Bouchard said. "We had to play a really good game, and we did that. That's what makes us so special. We can compete with any team, and we know what we have in here."

Corey Perry scored for the second game running in an Oilers uniform playing on a top line of Hart Trophy winners with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, while also recording an assist to help Edmonton bounce back from defeat and avoid losing two straight games for the first time since Dec. 16-19, 2023.

"I thought we had some legs and some jump. We know they're a very good team," Perry said. "They play well off the rush like we looked at before the game. I thought we had some really good shifts, momentum shifts and hemming them in and all around. It was a great game."

Calvin Pickard got the start in the matinée and made 24 saves to record his sixth straight victory.

The Oilers will play their second straight afternoon contest on Monday night when they head to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes.