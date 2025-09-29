GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (Preseason)

EDMONTON, AB – Next time we're on home ice, points will be up for grabs.

For now, it's another solid showing in the preseason from the Blue & Orange.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded two goals and two assists, while the top line of the German, Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic combined for nine points on Sunday night to guide the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in their final home tune-up of the preseason.

The Oilers' top forward trio filled the scoresheet on both of Edmonton's first-period tallies, building a two-goal lead off markers from McDavid and Frederic before the German blasted home his first goal of the game on the power play in the middle stanza to give his side the 3-0 advantage

The Canucks scored twice in 43 seconds in the final frame, receiving quick goals from Aatu Raty and Braeden Cootes, but Draisaitl was able to convert his second of the contest off a terrific pass from McDavid on a two-on-one later in the period to provide the Oilers with the insurance they needed after Jonathan Lekkerimäki made it 4-3 in the final four minutes left in regulation with Vancouver's net empty.

McDavid posted a goal and two assists, Frederic contributed a goal and a helper, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 28 shots in the victory, which was Edmonton's fourth of the preseason to move their exhibition record to 4-1-1 with two more exhibition games still to play.

The Oilers finish their preseason with road matches against the Kraken (Wednesday) and Canucks (Friday).