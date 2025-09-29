GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (Preseason)

Leon Draisaitl records two goals & two assists as Edmonton's top line combines for nine points on Sunday in a 4-3 pre-season victory over the Canucks at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Next time we're on home ice, points will be up for grabs.

For now, it's another solid showing in the preseason from the Blue & Orange.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded two goals and two assists, while the top line of the German, Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic combined for nine points on Sunday night to guide the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in their final home tune-up of the preseason.

The Oilers' top forward trio filled the scoresheet on both of Edmonton's first-period tallies, building a two-goal lead off markers from McDavid and Frederic before the German blasted home his first goal of the game on the power play in the middle stanza to give his side the 3-0 advantage

The Canucks scored twice in 43 seconds in the final frame, receiving quick goals from Aatu Raty and Braeden Cootes, but Draisaitl was able to convert his second of the contest off a terrific pass from McDavid on a two-on-one later in the period to provide the Oilers with the insurance they needed after Jonathan Lekkerimäki made it 4-3 in the final four minutes left in regulation with Vancouver's net empty.

McDavid posted a goal and two assists, Frederic contributed a goal and a helper, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 28 shots in the victory, which was Edmonton's fourth of the preseason to move their exhibition record to 4-1-1 with two more exhibition games still to play.

The Oilers finish their preseason with road matches against the Kraken (Wednesday) and Canucks (Friday).

VAN at EDM | Recap

TOP LINE HEATING UP

This trio has a lot of potential to start the regular season for Edmonton on the top line, and they showcased it with a dominant performance in the first period of Sunday's pre-season victory over Vancouver.

The Oilers' top line of Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic couldn't get much going earlier in the week in a 4-1 exhibition defeat to Seattle, but they looked like they were passing it around for fun during an impressive first period on Sunday against the Canucks, where the trio picked up all three points on each of Edmonton's opening two goals that gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.

McDavid opened the scoring only 1:28 into the first period, scoring his first of the preseason by tucking home a wrap-around inside the post from below the goal line after Leon Draisaitl took the captain's original pass and had his shot blocked by Frederic, dragging goalie Thatcher Demko out of position in front to create chaos more around the Canucks' crease.

Instead of trying the bank shot, McDavid quickly came out from behind Vancouver's net and slid the puck under the skates of defenceman Filip Hronek for the early Oilers' advantage and his first tally of the preseason in his second appearance, having been held off the scoresheet earlier in the week.

McDavid converts off a broken play for his first goal of the preseason

Frederic was parked in front on McDavid's opening tally, earning the secondary assist, and there's undoubtedly a directive from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff to the 6-foot-3, 220-pound winger to be a workhorse physically who can go to the dirty areas and win pucks for 29 and 97.

Almost 10 minutes after the Oilers opened the scoring, Frederic showed that direct approach towards the crease again when he doubled his team's lead by going right to the blue paint off a quick neutral zone regroup to push home McDavid's wrist shot through Demko's five-hole at 11:37 of the period.

The Oilers were leading 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes thanks to their top line's exploits, combining for all six points on the scoresheet, as they looked to keep building on their chemistry in the second and third periods and translate that success to their regular-season opener on Oct. 8 against the Flames.

Frederic pushes the puck through to make it 2-0 in the first period

DRAISAITL'S QUICK DELIVERY

Signed, sealed and delivered with same-day shipping by the NHL's leading exporter of power-play goals.

It took Draisaitl just three seconds to finish off McDavid's offensive-zone faceoff win from his favourite spot on the power play in the right circle, uncorking an unstoppable effort to increase the Oilers' lead to 3-0 with 3:03 left in the second period.

The German superstar lined up on the blueline for the draw on a set face-off play from the Oilers, where McDavid won the draw to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the left to start a quick passing play through Evan Bouchard at the point and over to Draisaitl for a fast one-timer that he tucked under the crossbar.

Draisaitl's heavy shot makes quick work of the power play

THE GERMAN SLOWS THE COMEBACK

Double Drai, and at the perfect time.

After the Canucks made a game out of it in the third period with two quick goals, Draisaitl connected on a two-on-one with McDavid to halt their comeback hopes with his second goal of the game with just over half of the final period still to play in Sunday's pre-season contest.

Vancouver scored twice in 43 seconds early in the final frame when Aatu Räty converted unassisted with a snipe over Stuart Skinner's left shoulder from inside the right circle, making it 2-1 before a crazy bounce off the skate of Braeden Cootes not even a minute later made it a one-goal game.

There was still time for the Canucks to tie things up, but Draisaitl was ultimately able to put those hopes to bed by getting loose on an odd-man rush with McDavid near the period's midway mark. The captain toe-dragged the puck to his backhand and threw it across the crease around defenceman Filip Hronek to set up a one-timer for Draisaitl that he buried confidently past the outstretched Demko.

The tally would prove to be an important one, ultimately standing up as the game-winning goal after the Canucks pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and making it 4-3 on a blast from Jonathan Lekkerimäki with over three minutes left in regulation.

Draisaitl finishes McDavid's pass on the odd-man rush for insurance

