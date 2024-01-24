GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

EDMONTON, AB – Thanks to a steady and stupendous Stuart Skinner, the streak goes on.

The 25-year-old netminder turned in another terrific performance in a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, making 27 saves on 28 shots to backstop the Edmonton Oilers to their 14th straight victory and break Grant Fuhr's franchise record for consecutive wins with his 11th in a row on Thursday night.

After Skinner steadied the ship in the first 40 minutes to keep it 1-1, the Oilers scored twice in 55 seconds in the third period through Evander Kane and Connor McDavid before Dylan Holloway added his second goal of the season in the final of five minutes of regulation to condemn the Blue Jackets to their 21st blown lead in 2023-24.

Warren Foegele reached double-digit goals this season with his first power-play tally of the campaign in the first period, along with adding an assist to make it 15 points (6G, 9A) over Edmonton's 14-game win streak.

