GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

Skinner backstops the Oilers to their 14th straight victory with 27 saves, breaking Grant Fuhr's franchise record with his 11th win in a row in Tuesday's defeat of the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place

DEV_6871_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Thanks to a steady and stupendous Stuart Skinner, the streak goes on.

The 25-year-old netminder turned in another terrific performance in a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, making 27 saves on 28 shots to backstop the Edmonton Oilers to their 14th straight victory and break Grant Fuhr's franchise record for consecutive wins with his 11th in a row on Thursday night.

After Skinner steadied the ship in the first 40 minutes to keep it 1-1, the Oilers scored twice in 55 seconds in the third period through Evander Kane and Connor McDavid before Dylan Holloway added his second goal of the season in the final of five minutes of regulation to condemn the Blue Jackets to their 21st blown lead in 2023-24.

Warren Foegele reached double-digit goals this season with his first power-play tally of the campaign in the first period, along with adding an assist to make it 15 points (6G, 9A) over Edmonton's 14-game win streak.

The Oilers will look to keep their win streak going on Thursday night when the Chicago Blackhawks pay a visit to Rogers Place.

Stuart talks to the media following his win Tuesday

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers were locked into a 1-1 game through 20 minutes, but inside the dressing room during the first intermission, they would've felt lucky to be even with the Blue Jackets after turning the puck over with a bit too much regularity in the opening frame.

Edmonton was responsible for 13 giveaways to Columbus in the first period, putting the pressure on their netminder Stuart Skinner to make up for some of their defensive miscues in their own zone.

Skinner had to make two great stops back-to-back on Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson almost five-and-a-half minutes into the frame and made 12 total saves in the first period to back up his teammates, who've praised their netminder's ability to keep them in games over their 13-game win streak and in recent months with a 17-2-0 record in his last 19 starts.

His contributions early on Tuesday were again vital for the Blue & Orange, who took the lead shortly after with the man advantage on Warren Foegele's 10th goal of the season.

Foegele found the back of the net on a shift with Edmonton's PP2 unit with Andrew Peeke in the box for holding Mattias Janmark, registering his first PP point during the Oilers win streak after adding 13 even-strength points with five goals and eight assists in his team's 13 consecutive victories.

Evander Kane had the puck sauced to him along the wall by Darnell Nurse, and the winger cut to the net and threw a pass in front that was scraped over the line and under goaltender Elvis Merzlikins by Foegele to reach double-digit goals.

Foegele buries a rebound for his 10th tally of the season

However, the Oilers skaters remained reliant on their netminder to clean up their mistakes, and Columbus eventually made them regret that.

The Edmonton-born crease protector even nabbed a breakaway shot from Johnny Gaudreau with an emphatic glove save, denying the former Flames forward who waged plenty of battles with the Oilers team over the years, but another breakdown around their blue paint cost them the equalizer.

A shot pass below the goal line from VIncent Desharnais to Sam Gagner was bobbled by the 34-year-old, leading to Dmitri Voronkov taking the puck and working a give-and-go with Kent Johnson to deliver the 1-1 goal under the sliding Skinner, who tried his best to make a heroic diving save but to didn't succeed.

Warren speaks to the media following Tuesday's 4-1 win

SECOND PERIOD

Skinner continued to keep his team in it during the middle frame, making 10 more solid stops as Columbus dominated Edmonton in the middle frame to put their streak in serious jeopardy.

The Blue Jackets were fresh for Tuesday's tilt at Rogers Place after playing their last game on Thursday in a 4-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils where they opened the scoring before allowed four straight goals in the final period to suffer their 20th blown lead. Columbus was searching for their first regulation win since Dec. 19 when they put up new goals against the Buffalo Sabres, but Skinner was the main reason on Tuesday they couldn't turn their positive push into any sort of advantage on the scoreboard. 

Columbus has scored the ninth-fewest goals in the NHL this season (133), but they've been a formidable five-on-five team with the 10th most goals in the League at even strength (99), where they were owning the pace of play against Edmonton through 40 minutes. Giveaways and takeaways continued to cost the Oilers, causing them to get hemmed into their own end as the Blue Jackets carried the majority of the offensive-zone time after two periods.

The Oilers were the only team to have the puck in the back of the net during the second period on a 4-on-3 power play, but another coach's challenge took away what would've been Connor McDavid's 17th goal of the season after he went five-hole on Merzlikins near the midway mark of the period.

The captain sauced a sideways pass to Zach Hyman on the zone entry, but the captain couldn't hold up at the blueline, making it offside and a routine review for the often-punished Oilers when it comes to reviews this season.

Evander talks to the media postgame against Columbus

THIRD PERIOD

With their 14th win in a row still within their grasp, the Blue & Orange battled back in the final frame to keep the streak intact.

Edmonton scored twice in 55 seconds during the first 10 minutes of the third period through Evander Kane and Connor McDavid to pull away from Columbus and collect another two points that came in another close game that was carried by their goaltender.

Kane bangs home his 15th on a scramble in the CBJ crease

The Oilers took the lead through Evander Kane at 16:07 of the final frame when the winger converted his 15th goal of the campaign off a rebound that came off Connor Brown's wide-open one-timer and Foegele's follow-up rebound chance inside the first five minutes of the final frame.

Less than a minute later, Zach Hyman was shoved into the Columbus crease and onto Merzlikins, leaving McDavid the opportunity to take a quick shot from between the hash marks that rolled up the netminder's right pad and over the line with him lying down on his back from the collision with Hyman.

McDavid makes it 3-1 Oilers with his 17th of the season

After having a goal disallowed in the second period, there was no challenge from Columbus' bench for this one after Erik Gudbranson caused the collision with his push into the back of Edmonton's leading scorer.

Edmonton added extra insurance on their 15th straight victory through Dylan Holloway with 4:24 remaining in regulation, shovelling home the rebound after Connor Brown had a wide-open one-timer from between the hash marks denied by the Blue Jackets' crease guard. Holloway has picked up points in back-to-back games while playing from the fourth-line centre position, where he's been put since returning from a nearly two-month injury absence on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton hands Columbus their 21st blown lead and improves to 22-15-1 overall heading into Thursday's visit to Rogers Place from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Holloway gets the rebound from Brown's shot to make it 4-1

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 01.23.24

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 01.23.24

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets (01.24.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 
FEATURE: Perry bringing his valued pedigree to Oil Country

FEATURE: Perry bringing his valued pedigree to Oil Country
TALKING POINTS: Perry & Holland speak after the forward signs a one-year contract 

TALKING POINTS: Perry & Holland speak after forward signs one-year contract
GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13

GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13
RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract
RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1 (01.20.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (01.20.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta (01.20.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta
RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (01.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames 
BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers

BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (01.18.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak

BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak
PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle (01.18.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle