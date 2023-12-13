GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

EDMONTON, AB – A great collective effort against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks makes it eight straight victories for the Blue & Orange.

In a battle at Rogers Place billed as the first staging of 'Connor vs. Connor' in the NHL, captain Connor McDavid put in a First-Star performance to extend his point streak to 10 games with two assists, while Sam Gagner produced the game-winning goal and a helper in Tuesday night's 4-1 victory at Rogers Place that pushes Edmonton's win streak to eight games.

2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard put the Oilers on notice early with the opening goal on a strong individual effort inside the first four minutes of regulation, but goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Sam Gagner before the break pushed the Blue & Orange into a lead that they wouldn't relinquish after Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman padded their advantage over the final 40 minutes to secure Edmonton their League-leading eighth win in a row.

Evan Bouchard followed suit with his captain and contributed two helpers to extend his own point streak to 12 games where the blueliner has registered five goals and 13 assists.

The Oilers look to continue building on their win streak on Thursday night when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Place.