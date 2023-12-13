GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

McDavid and Bouchard pick up two assists apiece as the Oilers extend their win streak to eight games on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Bedard and the Blackhawks at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

EDMONTON, AB – A great collective effort against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks makes it eight straight victories for the Blue & Orange.

In a battle at Rogers Place billed as the first staging of 'Connor vs. Connor' in the NHL, captain Connor McDavid put in a First-Star performance to extend his point streak to 10 games with two assists, while Sam Gagner produced the game-winning goal and a helper in Tuesday night's 4-1 victory at Rogers Place that pushes Edmonton's win streak to eight games.

2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard put the Oilers on notice early with the opening goal on a strong individual effort inside the first four minutes of regulation, but goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Sam Gagner before the break pushed the Blue & Orange into a lead that they wouldn't relinquish after Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman padded their advantage over the final 40 minutes to secure Edmonton their League-leading eighth win in a row.

Evan Bouchard followed suit with his captain and contributed two helpers to extend his own point streak to 12 games where the blueliner has registered five goals and 13 assists.

The Oilers look to continue building on their win streak on Thursday night when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Place.

FIRST PERIOD

The first-ever 'Connor vs. Connor' battle at Rogers Place saw both of the main characters get on the scoresheet in a fun and exciting first 20 minutes.

McDavid picked out Bedard's wicked release and his hockey smarts in his morning media availability as two of his fellow generational talent's best attributes, and both were flexed by the 18-year-old when he opened the scoring just 3:21 into the opening frame with an impressive first career goal in Oil Country.

The 2023 first-overall pick accepted a long stretch pass from Alex Vlasic just outside the Oilers zone before breaking across the blueline, shifting the puck onto his forehand and firing across Stuart Skinner with a lethal release into the top-left corner despite the defensive pressure being provided by Evan Bouchard.

The rookie sensation already has 12 goals to his name this season and is pacing the NHL's rookie scoring race with 24 points through 28 games.

But the Oilers captain, not wanting to be upstaged, set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the equalizing goal right before the midway mark of the first period.

With a delicate saucer pass into the path of Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid found his winger loose between the hashmarks for an open look on Petr Mrazek that he roofed into the top-right corner for his sixth goal and 25th point of the campaign. Evan Bouchard picked up the secondary helper with an unlocking breakout feed from the defensive zone that extends the defenceman's impressive point streak to 12 games.

Despite the attention being paid to the top offensive stars of both sides on Tuesday, the bottom-six forwards of the Oilers have been playing well over the last month and got their moment to shine before the first intermission arrived.

The fourth line barreled into the Chicago zone on a forecheck with Brett Kulak, who did a lot of the hard work tying up defenceman Louis Crevier and allowing Derek Ryan to steal the puck behind the net. The 36-year-old found another veteran in Sam Gagner in front to finish off the 2-1 goal into the far side of Mrazek's net with 1:41 remaining in the opening period.

SECOND PERIOD

It wasn't pretty, but they all look the same on the scoresheet at the end of the game.

The Oilers doubled their advantage to 3-1 over Bedard & the Blackhawks at 6:38 of the second period on a friendly deflection for Leon Draisaitl that struck the stick of defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and found its way past Mrazek in between the Chicago pipes after the German attempted to link a pass with Connor Brown at the far side.

The fortunate tally was the German's 12th of the season and extended his point streak against the Blackhawks to 13 games, totalling 11 goals and 15 assists. Another point for Gagner with an assist on the play made it the 34-year-old second multi-point game of the campaign in his 14th appearance for the Blue & Orange this season.

After penalties were a complete non-factor in the first 38 minutes of the match, the Oilers and Blackhawks committed three infractions over a 47-second span in the final two minutes of the second period that would lead to the night's first power-play goal on the other side of the intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

Some would subscribe to the hockey theory that two assists as better than one goal.

McDavid made it a multi-point game for himself in 'Connor vs. Connor' by setting up Zach Hyman for his 16th goal of the season off a tap-in from outside the crease on the power play as a 4-on-3 man opportunity for the Oilers to begin the period dwindled down to the final seconds of a 5-on-4 advantage.

Hyman continues to dominate the NHL when it comes to earning high-danger chances after adding four more to increase his total to 58 – five more than Toronto's Auston Matthews.

The Oilers locked down a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks with two successful penalty kills in the final frame that helped stretch their overall win streak to eight games heading into Thursday's tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PARTING WORDS

