GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 2 (OT)

SECOND PERIOD

McDavid's 1,000th NHL point arrived three minutes into the middle frame when he barrelled down the ice on an odd-man rush with none other than Leon Draisaitl, who combined with his other half of the Dynamic Duo on a goal for the 445th time during their careers by setting up his captain to score the milestone marker.

"My dad made the trip today, so it was never not going to be tonight," McDavid said. "I had to make it happen and make his trip worthwhile. Otherwise, it would have been a long flight home for him tomorrow, so I wanted to make it worth his while and happy he was here."

Darnell Nurse took advantage of a wayward pass from Jonathan Marchessault near the Nashville bench by moving the puck up ice to Draisaitl, who had momentary thoughts about shooting on the two-on-one before he passed it off to McDavid for a quick one-timer past Wedgewood for his 1,000th point.

"He could've had three guys all over him and I would've still tried to get it to him," Draisaitl said. "Every guy on our team would have done the same thing, and he deserves that. That just shows you how much we love him and how much we appreciate everything he does for our organization."

McDavid became the 99th player in League history to reach 1,000 points, accomplishing the feat in only 659 games – making him the fourth-fastest player to reach the mark ahead of Peter Stastny (682) and trailing only Wayne Gretzky, (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656).

The captain was mobbed by his teammates after they flooded off the Oilers bench in acknowledgement of the historic moment before he shared a lengthy embrace with long-time teammates Draisaitl and Nurse in the corner as Rogers Place stood in ovation of what he just accomplished.

"Just seeing the way the players reacted, that means the world to me. It means everything to me," McDavid said. "Seeing my teammates happy and hearing the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers or anything like that. So it was a really special moment, honestly, and these milestones – I said the other day – it's a great time to reflect and look back, and it's been a good ten years.

"Hopefully, ten more good ones."