GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – It seemed inevitable that Connor McDavid would make Thursday night a milestone occasion.
And it certainly was.
The Oilers captain surpassed 1,000 career points on Thursday night with a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville, reaching the historic mark with the tying goal in the second period before he capped off his milestone evening with an incredible no-look pass to Darnell Nurse 2:27 into overtime for the game-winner.
McDavid became the 99th player and the fourth fastest in NHL history to reach the milestone, accomplishing the feat in his 659th career NHL game by converting a one-timer past goaltender Scott Wedgewood during an odd-man rush with Leon Draisaitl that came three minutes into the second period.
"Some of these things have kind of hit me a little bit more emotionally than I would have thought," McDavid said post-game. "You spend your whole life playing hockey and loving the game just wanting to play and make the NHL. A thousand points later, I've been doing it for 10 years now, and it's pretty special. You take it for granted sometimes, and these moments give you a chance to look back and be grateful."