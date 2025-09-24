GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 2 (Preseason)

WINNIPEG, MB – Another pre-season victory in the 'Peg.

Defenceman Ty Emberson and forwards Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard each recorded goals, while centre Noah Philp had two assists for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in a 3-2 pre-season victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

After a scoreless first period, NCAA standouts Hutson and Howard both tallied their first goals of the preseason during the middle stanza, with Hutson putting a deflection set up by Philp at 7:39 of the frame past netminder Eric Comrie.

Howard notched the go-ahead goal off Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' terrific cross-seam pass on the power play just over two minutes after Jets defenceman Colin Miller equalized for the Jets to make it 1-1.

Howard now has points in back-to-back games after assisting on Kasperi Kapanen's goal on Sunday in a 3-0 split-squad exhibition win over Calgary, and the 20-year-old prospect had another strong showing on a line with Nugent-Hopkins and Kapanen in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

"I think I'm just getting comfortable with the systems, new things like that, and obviously a new environment," Howard said. "I think each day, I just feel better, and it's been a great experience."

Emberson recorded the eventual game-winner 11:57 into the third period with a wicked shot off the post after Philp's saucer pass found him wide open, ultimately giving the Oilers the 3-2 victory after forward Colby Barlow cut into the lead late for the Jets when they pulled their goalie for the extra attacker.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped all eight shots he faced in his pre-season debut over 33:10 of action before giving way to Matt Tomkins, who allowed two goals on 15 shots in his second pre-season appearance – both goals coming off deflections through traffic.

Edmonton improved to 2-1-0 this preseason and will return home to host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in the second of back-to-back games, with the game being streamed live on Oilers+ beginning 7:00 PM MT.