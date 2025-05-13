GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – One more victory to eliminate Vegas and move one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

Let's go out and take it – just like we did tonight in convincing fashion.

Adam Henrique scored two goals, and Stuart Skinner preserved the shutout with 23 saves on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers took a 3-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights to leave themselves one win from advancing to the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 victory in Game 4 at Rogers Place.

Henrique scored both of his goals in the first period before Evander Kane added insurance in the middle frame with his fourth goal of the playoffs, with Vegas having no answer all night for the complete team effort that the Blue & Orange brought to Game 4 after Saturday's heartbreaking late defeat at home.

Stuart Skinner was steady in his second straight start following the injury to Calvin Pickard in Game 2 of the series, securing his second career playoff shutout by making all 23 saves after he outduelled a rattled Adin Hill in the Vegas crease at the opposite end of the ice.

Edmonton got into the heads of Hill and the Golden Knights early with their physicality and tenacity, and they never looked back.

Connor McDavid added a helper on Kane's tally to stretch his playoff assist streak to eight straight games, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to record an eight-game assist streak in a postseason. McDavid has now collected 14 assists through the first 10 games of a postseason for the third time in his career, alongside 2022 (17) and 2024 (16), as the Oilers captain leads the club in playoff scoring with three goals and 14 assists in 10 contests.

Edmonton improves to 15-2 in the postseason (9-0 at home) when Evander Kane finds the scoresheet, with the physical forward also leading the Oilers with a team-high six hits on Monday night to go along with a helper on Henrique's opening marker in the first period.

The Oilers will try to bring the same effort on Wednesday night when they can eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena and move on to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four seasons.