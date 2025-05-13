GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 (Game 4)

Adam Henrique scores twice & Stuart Skinner makes 23 saves on Monday in a 3-0 Oilers shutout victory over the Golden Knights in Game 4 at Rogers Place to take a 3-1 series lead back to Vegas

GettyImages-2214220644
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – One more victory to eliminate Vegas and move one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

Let's go out and take it – just like we did tonight in convincing fashion.

Adam Henrique scored two goals, and Stuart Skinner preserved the shutout with 23 saves on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers took a 3-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights to leave themselves one win from advancing to the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 victory in Game 4 at Rogers Place.

Henrique scored both of his goals in the first period before Evander Kane added insurance in the middle frame with his fourth goal of the playoffs, with Vegas having no answer all night for the complete team effort that the Blue & Orange brought to Game 4 after Saturday's heartbreaking late defeat at home.

Stuart Skinner was steady in his second straight start following the injury to Calvin Pickard in Game 2 of the series, securing his second career playoff shutout by making all 23 saves after he outduelled a rattled Adin Hill in the Vegas crease at the opposite end of the ice.

Edmonton got into the heads of Hill and the Golden Knights early with their physicality and tenacity, and they never looked back.

Connor McDavid added a helper on Kane's tally to stretch his playoff assist streak to eight straight games, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to record an eight-game assist streak in a postseason. McDavid has now collected 14 assists through the first 10 games of a postseason for the third time in his career, alongside 2022 (17) and 2024 (16), as the Oilers captain leads the club in playoff scoring with three goals and 14 assists in 10 contests.

Edmonton improves to 15-2 in the postseason (9-0 at home) when Evander Kane finds the scoresheet, with the physical forward also leading the Oilers with a team-high six hits on Monday night to go along with a helper on Henrique's opening marker in the first period.

The Oilers will try to bring the same effort on Wednesday night when they can eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena and move on to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four seasons.

Henrique scores twice & Skinner stops 23 as the Oilers win Game 4

FIRST PERIOD

"ADINNNN! ADINNNN!"

Outside of witnessing an absolute adrenaline thrill ride of an opening period of hockey from the Oilers, who knew coming into Game 4 just how critical this contest was to the balance of this series – responding in kind with the type of energy and animosity you'd expect – we'd say that was a pretty good start.

The Oilers did a great job early of getting involved physically and getting under the skin of Vegas netminder Adin Hill, who looked rattled in the Golden Knights' crease right from the moment that Adam Henrique potted his first of two goals in the opening frame from the hard work put in by Edmonton's third line off an offensive zone draw just 1:27 into the first period.

Despite Tomas Hertl winning the faceoff to get the puck to Zach Whitecloud, Connor Brown's hard track on the defenceman going below the Vegas goal line produced a turnover and the opportunity for the winger to work it in front to a wide-open Henrique, who roofed the 1-0 goal with his quick release to put the Oilers in front less than two minutes into regulation.

The Oilers needed to have a quick memory from Reilly Smith's late winner with 0.4 seconds left in Game 3, and they were able to bounce back quickly on Monday night with their fastest goal to start a playoff game since Game 6 of their 2023 Second Round series against the Golden Knights (0:55).

Henrique goes top shelf after Brown's steal & setup to make it 1-0

Visibly irritated in the opening 20 minutes, Hill's anger and frustrations started to be taken advantage of by the Oilers after their opening goal when the netminder reacted poorly to Zach Hyman being in his crease during a stoppage, shoving the winger to the ice to justify a penalty that wasn't called.

It was fitting, then, of course, for Vegas to be given the game's first power play when Hill tumbled to the ice from having Mattias Janmark pull at his skate with his foot as he came through the crease during another break in play. That promptly led to the Swede getting swarmed by a handful of Golden Knights, resulting in a scrum and winger Trent Frederic dropping the gloves with Nicolas Hague and taking some punches for the first fighting majors of this series.

But all it did was embolden Edmonton's cause to keep pressing and put the pressure on the Vegas crease, which they did to great effect in the first period.

"It drags our team into a bit of a fight early," Kane said. "We obviously wanted to have a good start. It gets our crowd involved. It gets everybody feeling good. From a hockey perspective, it wears other teams down, and it keeps guys on their toes out there. I think we got some turnovers off that. We were able to create some offensive opportunities, and we didn't take our foot off the gas, which was good."

The Oilers killed off the ensuing power play for the Golden Knights thanks to a clutch keep-out by goaltender Stuart Skinner, stopping Ivan Barbashev on a partial breakaway that came off a lucky bounce on the zone entry after he shut the five-hole to keep out the shot as Janmark got out of the penalty box.

On the next rush up ice, McDavid connected with Janmark on an odd-man rush with a saucer pass that gave the Swedish winger a prime opportunity to double the lead, but Hill came up with the blocker save he needed before the Vegas netminder started using his equipment for different reasons.

Henrique goes between the legs in tight for his second of the game

Skinner made another important save near the period's midway mark by stopping Brayden McNabb's redirection in front and laying on the puck for a stoppage, with Brett Howden digging at the puck after the whistle to spark another melee around the crease which resulted in Edmonton's first power play.

Edmonton looked dangerous on the man advantage, and despite not finding the scoresheet, an incredible through-the-legs finish from Henrique inside the blue paint to flip the puck under Hill's arm produced a 2-0 lead and an emphatic knee slide for the winger, but it was all kicking off near the crease.

"Hymsy made a great play to the corner and I tried to bring it to the net," Henrique said "I just tried to get some position and get it to that far side of the net, so I thought it was great play by him and then just trying to trying to get an ugly one in front."

Things got ugly after Evander Kane crashed through the crease from a crosscheck to his back delivered by Brayden McNabb, wiping out Hill as Henrique's effort was put into the back of the net and leading to the winger taking a blocker in retaliation to set off fireworks as Darnell Nurse came in to defend his teammate against the incensed goalie and every Golden Knights' skater coming to their goalie's defence.

Despite Hill's actions, the Oilers were back on the penalty kill for another successful stop, ultimately improving to 3-for-3 in the opening frame and exiting to the intermission with a 2-0 lead after preventing the Golden Knights again from capitalizing with the man advantage on Kasperi Kapanen's late tripping call.

Edmonton was in Vegas' kitchen and inside the head of Adin Hill, outhitting them 14-8 and outshooting them 15-5 through 20 minutes on Monday night.

Evander & Adam speak after scoring in Monday's Game 4 victory

SECOND PERIOD

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.

These Oilers can beat you however you want to play, and the Golden Knights simply had no answer for what they were bringing to the table in Game 4 on Monday night, with the Oilers going up by another goal in the second period to push ahead 3-0 and one more period closer to going up 3-1 in the series.

As things started to settle down physically in the middle frame, the Oilers kept their foot on the gas pedal offensively, stretching their advantage to three at 7:38 of the period via winger Evander Kane, who can beat you in different ways no matter the situation.

After running through Hill during the second period on Henrique's second tally of the night, Kane had the entire neutral zone to accelerate with the puck off a quick breakout play started by Connor McDavid, starting a partial odd-man rush with Henrique on the other side that he elected to take himself all the way.

As the defending Brayden McNabb made a diving attempt to take away the shot while Pavel Dorofeyev took away the passing lane to Henrique, Kane released a quick snap shot that solved Hill through the five-hole for his fourth goal of the playoffs, lifting the Oilers' lead to 3-0 with 12:22 left in the period.

The Oilers improved to 15-2 and a perfect 9-0 at home in games where Kane found the scoresheet, while an assist for McDavid set a new franchise record after giving himself an eight-game playoff assist streak.

Kane's shot takes a deflection past Hill to make it 3-0 in the second

THIRD PERIOD

Now THAT is how you respond.

If you're Stuart Skinner and the Oilers, this was a much-needed answer to Saturday's heartbreak, and they did it the right way to get their 3-0 victory through to the final buzzer and take a 3-1 series lead going back to Vegas for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Vegas outshot Edmonton 12-7 in the final period as they tried to battle their way back from a multi-goal deficit, but the Oilers were prepared to battle harder, first in the opening two periods both physically and offensively before they locked it down defensively in their own zone to claim the shutout that was a product of every forward helping out their netminder.

"We got all the confidence in the world in [Skinner]. He was big," Henrique said. "To see him come back last game after being off for a little bit, I thought he played a great game, and he turned around again and did it tonight. He made huge saves when we needed it. You could see last game, the confidence with him is there... it was great to see him get rewarded with the shutout."

McDavid sacrificed the body on a blocked shot against Shea Theodore in the first five minutes of the final frame, eating a puck to prevent a potential dangerous opportunity while the Golden Knights tried to put pucks on net and pound the blue paint around Skinner.

Skinner fought for the clean sheet with 23 saves over the full 60 minutes, including 12 in the third where he had to battle to make every crucial stop, fighting off Brett Howden's prime opportunity in the right circle before the 15-minute mark and again on the winger with his close redirection past the halfway mark.

The Oilers confidently saw out their vital victory, taking a 3-1 series lead to earn the chance to eliminate Vegas on Wednesday in Game 5.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Golden Knights

RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl named to NHL Quarter-Century Team

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 – OT (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 (Game 1) 

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers turning back to Pickard for Game 1 against Golden Knights

RELEASE: This is Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 underway

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 1)

RELEASE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights second-round schedule announced

RELEASE: Oilers sign Regula to two-year extension

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 4 (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers look to eliminate Kings with same lineup in Game 6

RELEASE: Draisaitl named Hart Trophy finalist