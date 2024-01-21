GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1

EDMONTON, AB – What no Canadian NHL team has done before, the Edmonton Oilers have now achieved.

The Oilers earned a record-setting victory in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night, defeating the Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome to set the new NHL record for the longest streak by a Canadian team with their 13th consecutive victory.

Ryan McLeod, Sam Gagner and Zach Hyman all scored for the Oilers while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, earning the victory to match Grant Fuhr's franchise record for wins by an Oilers goaltender with his 10th in a row.

Edmonton also set a new franchise best by winning their 10th straight road game,