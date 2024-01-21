GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1

Gagner picks up the game-winner in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday to give the Oilers their 13th straight victory & set the NHL record for the longest win streak by a Canadian team

EDMONTON, AB – What no Canadian NHL team has done before, the Edmonton Oilers have now achieved.

The Oilers earned a record-setting victory in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night, defeating the Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome to set the new NHL record for the longest streak by a Canadian team with their 13th consecutive victory.

Ryan McLeod notched his ninth goal of the season in the first period before Mackenzie Weegar scored

Ryan McLeod, Sam Gagner and Zach Hyman all scored for the Oilers while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, earning the victory to match Grant Fuhr's franchise record for wins by an Oilers goaltender with his 10th in a row.

Edmonton also set a new franchise best by winning their 10th straight road game,

Watch the recap of Saturday's 3-1 Oilers victory in Calgary

FIRST PERIOD

With Calgary's netminder Dan Vladar looking sharp early, it would take a terrific transition through the neutral zone by the Oilers and a quick finish from Ryan McLeod to break the Battle of Alberta open.

Warren Foegele was the first to test the Calgary crease guard in close on a chance five minutes in that was created off a backhand pass from Evander Kane, but Vladar's strong pad save set the tone for an impressive period from the netminder with 12 saves on 13 shots.

Soon after, Connor McDavid chipped the puck around Chris Tanev for a short-lived breakaway where he could only release a quick low shot, but Vladar was once again able to make the confident stop.

Derek Ryan would be the third member of the Blue & Orange to be denied on the breakaway when the 37-year-old was sent in alone by a full-ice feed from Evan Bouchard, but Dennis Gilbert backtracked and forced Ryan to his backhand to make it a routine save for the netminder.

The Oilers were finally able to solve the shot-stopper just inside the final five minutes of the frame on a transition up ice through Vincent Desharnais, who found Foegele at the blueline with a good pass before it was pushed into the path of Ryan McLeod to break across the blueline with speed and flip his ninth goal of the season over Vladar for the 1-0 lead.

McLeod beats Vladar with speed for the 1-0 Oilers lead

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers were caught with too many players in deep on Calgary's equalizing goal that game just 1:58 into the middle frame.

After Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a two-on-one broken up by Rasmus Andersson, Mackenzie Weegar retrieved the loose puck and pushed it ahead to Blake Coleman to create a three-on-one rush for Cody Ceci to defend.

Weegar offloaded the pass and went hard to the net before redirecting the return feed from Coleman over Stuart Skinner's left shoulder to make it 1-1.

THIRD PERIOD

To assemble a win streak as long as 12 games, you need to get a little bit lucky along the way. In the third period, the Oilers got the lucky bounce they needed to win and make history for Canadian NHL teams and secure their 13th win in a row.

Sam Gagner was the beneficiary of a stroke of luck that lifted Edmonton into a 2-1 lead just 1:39 into the third period when he threw a puck in front for his linemates Connor Brown and Dylan Holloway that kicked off Rasmus Andersson's skate before catching a piece of Vladar's glove on its way into the back of the net.

Edmonton's penalty kill was tasked with an important penalty kill before the midway mark of the period when Mattias Janmark was given a goaltender interference penalty, but the unit stayed resilient all night and finished 3-for-3.

The record was wrapped up with a sublime effort from Zach Hyman with Calgary's net empty as the winger won the race to a cleared puck, pursued it in deep and wrapped the insurance goal into the gaping twine for the 3-1 lead and his 28th of the season with 35 seconds left in regulation.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

