GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltending has been the gift that keeps on giving for the Blue & Orange on their way to an incredible 15 straight victories.

Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard stopped all 27 shots to secure his fifth career shutout on Thursday night as the Edmonton Oilers completed the season sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks and extended their streak to 15 wins in a row with a 3-0 victory at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid contributed two goals and an assist, pushing his point streak to 18 games with 11 goals and 26 assists, while Leon Draisaitl registered three helpers to pull to within two of the 800-point mark for his career in the victory.

Zach Hyman added his team-leading 29th tally of the campaign in the third period, and his 11th goal over Edmonton's 15-game win streak.

The Oilers aim to preserve their streak heading into the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon with two points in a matinée meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.