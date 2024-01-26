GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

Calvin Pickard picks up his fifth career shutout with 27 saves on Thursday night as the Oilers blank the Blackhawks 3-0 to secure their 15th straight victory

By Jamie Umbach
By Jamie Umbach

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltending has been the gift that keeps on giving for the Blue & Orange on their way to an incredible 15 straight victories.

Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard stopped all 27 shots to secure his fifth career shutout on Thursday night as the Edmonton Oilers completed the season sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks and extended their streak to 15 wins in a row with a 3-0 victory at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid contributed two goals and an assist, pushing his point streak to 18 games with 11 goals and 26 assists, while Leon Draisaitl registered three helpers to pull to within two of the 800-point mark for his career in the victory.

Zach Hyman added his team-leading 29th tally of the campaign in the third period, and his 11th goal over Edmonton's 15-game win streak.

The Oilers aim to preserve their streak heading into the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon with two points in a matinée meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Pickard stops Entwistle on a penalty shot in the second period

FIRST PERIOD

Chicago came out the faster of the two teams in the first period as they looked to break out of their 18-game road losing streak on Tuesday night at the expense of Edmonton's exceptional run of results.

Mackenzie Entwistle struck the crossbar in the opening minutes on a Blackhawks' odd-man rush to indicate to the Oilers they were in for a hard battle that would be a turf battle for ice, which was confirmed at the first intermission after the shots were 7-7 with only a few decent scoring chances between them.

Connor McDavid was exposed to Chicago's physical side just after the eight-minute mark when he got wrapped up with Jason Dickinson along the half boards, leading to matching holding penalties and four-on-four hockey that produced Edmonton's best chance when Ryan McLeod's quick snap shot was gloved down by Petr Mrazek before the period's midway mark.

McLeod's opportunity was one of only two shots generated by the Oilers in the opening 10 minutes, with their next worthwhile opportunity coming in the dying seconds of the period with Edmonton on the power play.

McDavid tried to flip a loose puck over the outstretched Mrazek as the clock winded down, but his shot exceeded the height of the crossbar and sailed out of play to relieve the Blackhawks in the final seconds of the period.

The Oilers would carry over 1:48 of that man advantage into the next period with the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

Oilers vs. Blackhawks (Jan. 25)

View photos from the Oilers vs. Blackhawks game at Rogers Place on January 25, 2024. Photo credit: Andy Devlin

SECOND PERIOD

Vital interventions from McDavid on the power play and netminder Calvin Pickard on a penalty shot bookended the middle frame to put the Oilers on the precipice of winning 15 straight games.

McDavid made no mistake with the man advantage just 1:37 into the period when Mrazek overslid Nugent-Hopkins's cross-ice pass and bundled into Zach Hyman in front of Chicago's crease, leaving the captain with a wide-open net to slide a backhand along the ice home for his 18th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead for the Oilers.

McDavid has managed to assemble a home point streak that rivals Chicago's struggles on the road, stretching his personal run to 17 games where the captain has recorded 10 goals and 24 assists.

McDavid sweeps in a backhand with Mrazek out of position

The low-event contest would become more and more defined by its few moments of brilliance with every minute that passed on the clock, and Calvin Pickard had to come up with his most vital intervention before the intermission with a one-on-one stop against Entwistle -- who rattled the crossbar against him in the game's early moments.

Vincent Desharnais committed a turnover along the Chicago blueline and had to reach in on the backtrack against Entwistle to stop the Blackhawks winger from taking his shot at tying the game on a breakaway.

The referee awarded the penalty shot, but after Entwistle came in on the left and tried to shoot five-hole on Pickard, the 31-year-old stamped out the opportunity to keep it 1-0 after 40 minutes at Rogers Place.

Pickard stops Entwistle on a penalty shot in the second period

THIRD PERIOD

There are few players who can hustle like Zach Hyman, and the winger was beating anyone to the back post for that McDavid feed.

The Toronto, Ont. product notched his team-leading 29th goal of the season at 13:26 of the final frame from the right post when McDavid put a back-door feed onto his tape to redirect over Mrazek's pad to make it 2-0 and all but nail down the two points and victory No. 15 in a row for Edmonton.

Hyman was chopped down when looking for the empty-netter in the final minute, but after there was no call on the play, the puck still found its way to McDavid to patiently cradle through Chicago's zone and fire into the open net for his third point of the night and 19th of the year.

The Oilers saw out the final few minutes to secure their netminder his fifth career shutout with 27 saves, while also extending his run of results with the Oilers to four straight victories.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

