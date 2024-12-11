GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

EDMONTON, AB – Lightning can't strike twice.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 21 saves, while forward Leon Draisaitl became the first player in the NHL to reach 20 goals this season after he notched the game-winner during the second period of a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The German got credit for the winner at 8:02 of the middle frame when goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy attempted to poke away a rebound from his breakaway that went in off the leg of defenceman Victor Hedman, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead that held to the final buzzer after Stuart Skinner & their penalty kill closed out the contest at six-on-four in the final two minutes.

Draisaitl added an assist on Connor McDavid's first-period goal that followed defenceman Mattias Ekholm having a goal disallowed in the opening frame.

The Oilers have now won four straight games and their last four on home ice as they hit the road for a one-game road trip to Minnesota to face the Central Division-leading Wild on Thursday night.