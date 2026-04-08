GAME RECAP: Mammoth 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

The Oilers can't hold onto three separate leads in regulation & settle for a single point on Tuesday in a 6-5 defeat to the Mammoth in the first of a back-to-back to begin their road trip

Edmonton Oilers v Utah Mammoth

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Edmonton Oilers couldn't defend three separate leads on Tuesday in a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Utah Mammoth, opening their back-to-back and three-game road trip at Delta Center with a single point to stay atop the Pacific Division.

The Oilers held separate leads of 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 during regulation, but were forced to settle for only a single point after the Mammoth battled back to force overtime and win it only 35 seconds into the extra period on a power-play snipe from Clayton Keller.

Keller had a goal and an assist for Utah along with Alex Kerfoot, and Nick Schmaltz reached 30 goals on the season with a two-goal effort, including one shorthanded that made it 4-4 before the second intermission.

Connor McDavid scored a dazzling goal on the power play to go along with an assist, while Curtis Lazar, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin and Colton Dach also scored in the defeat that was Edmonton's first against the Utah franchise in seven meetings.

Mattias Ekholm recorded his 400th career point with the assist on Lazar's quick response that came just 11 seconds after J.J. Peterka opened the scoring for Utah less than two minutes into the first period.

The Oilers hold onto first place in the Pacific with the tiebreaker on Vegas after they defeated Vancouver, while Anaheim was shut out by Calgary on Tuesday to fall to third in the division.

Edmonton will wrap up its back-to-back on Wednesday night against San Jose.

The Oilers stay atop the Pacific with a single point against the Mammoth

FIRST PERIOD

A second look at the Oilers on home ice over the past two weeks for Karel Vejmelka & the Mammoth didn't turn out any better than their previous meeting on Mar. 24 after being beaten three times following J.J. Peterka's goal that gave Utah the early advantage in Tuesday's potential first-round matchup.

Peterka fired a one-timer past Tristan Jarry off the post just 1:53 into regulation, but Edmonton's fourth line was quick to activate off the ensuing faceoff to equalize only 11 seconds later for a fast response with Curtis Lazar's fourth of the season.

Mattias Ekholm picked up his 400th career point with an assist by opening up a two-on-one with the outlet pass to Adam Henrique, before it was slid across to Lazar for the five-hole finish under the pad of Vejmelka.

In addition to his 400th career point, Ekholm reached the 40-point mark for the third time in his career – his second as an Oiler – and needs three more assists to establish a new career high (36 in 2018-19).

Lazar scores just 11 seconds after Peterka gave Utah the lead

Over six minutes later, the Oilers had their first chance to improve on their 1-for-17 power play over their last nine games without Leon Draisaitl in the lineup, and McDavid decided to take it all the way himself to score a terrific solo goal off the rush to for the 2-1 lead.

McDavid went end-to-end with Bouchard's drop pass to break Edmonton's dry spell with the man advantage by ripping up the right side with the puck and cutting back to slide it around the outstretched Vejmelka, scoring his 44th goal of the season.

The captain's amazing tally equalled the second-highest total of his career that he's reached twice in 2021-22 and 2025-26, with his career high being 64 in 2022-23.

McDavid scores a terrific solo goal off the rush for the 2-1 lead

All three goals from the Oilers in the first period were scored off the rush, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-1 by beating the left-handed Vejmelka low blocker after Kasperi Kapanen found him with space in the neutral zone for a quick counter-attack.

Nugent-Hopkins is one away from his seventh career 20-goal campaign after scoring Edmonton's third straight following Utah's quick opener to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Nugent-Hopkins strikes again for the Oilers off the rush with his 19th goal

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers were quick to respond again to take the lead through Vasily Podkolzin after Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley made it 3-3 with under five minutes left, but the power play ended up giving it right back on Schmaltz's second goal that came shorthanded with 36 seconds remaining in the period.

Early in the frame, Kasperi Kapanen lost the handle on what looked like a routing finish inside the post with Vejmelka spread out that could've stretched the Oilers' lead to three.

Ekholm then had to come up with the brilliant defensive stick to knock the puck off the stick of Cooley on a partial breakaway on Utah's next attack before Peterka hit the post for a second time in the game after a penalty to Ty Emberson had just expired.

Past the midway mark, a turnover committed in their own zone wound up costing the Oilers when Jason Dickinson's attempted outlet pass was intercepted and eventually put home in front by Schmaltz to make it 3-2 on his 29th goal of the season.

Podkolzin backhands home the rebound in front to restore the lead

Just under five minutes later, the Mammoth made it 3-3 on a knuckle puck one-timer from Cooley in the right circle that fooled Jarry to find its way over his glove, but the Oilers would respond a minute or less for the second time tonight to take the lead back.

Just 47 seconds after the Mammoth equalized, Podkolzin was on the doorstep to find the puck off the rebound from Darnell Nurse and slam it into the back of the net to give the Oilers back the lead at 4-3 with 3:54 left in the frame.

A late power play could've given the Oilers extra breathing room before the break, but the opportunity backfired when Schmaltz got loose off a giveaway from Jack Roslovic in Utah's zone and sniped it under the glove of Jarry off the rush.

Kris speaks after the Oilers fell 6-5 in overtime to the Mammoth

THIRD PERIOD

Considering how important these late-season points are, both the Oilers and Mammoth were happy to secure a point each at the end of an exciting 60 minutes of regulation between two potential first-round playoff opponents.

Colton Dach picked a great time to score his first goal in Blue & Orange in his return from a 12-game injury absence after beating Vejmelka five-hole on the third attempt to make it 5-4 for Oilers 2:07 into the final frame.

Colton speaks after scoring his first Oilers goal in the defeat to Utah

Over half a period later, Alex Kerfoot got a piece of Sean Durzi's knee-high shot from the point to deflect the equalizing goal over Jarry's left pad to tie it at five with 7:04 left in regulation.

Both teams had their chances to steal the victory before overtime, with Dickinson being gifted the puck in the slot off a careless giveaway from Sergachev before Kevin Stenlund hit the crossbar with Jarry on his back a few minutes later.

After losing 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 leads through regulation, the Oilers were able to make sure they'd leave with at least a point to hold onto first place in the Pacific regardless of the result.

Darnell talks after Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth

OVERTIME

After Matt Savoie swept the skates out from under Cooley just 25 seconds into overtime, it was going to be a tough challenge keeping the Mammoth's power play from winning it.

It took the Mammoth just eight seconds to score off the ensuing faceoff on a snipe under the crossbar from Cooley to give his side the 6-5 victory and their franchise's first win in seven tries over the Oilers (1-6-0).

Utah is currently looking comfortable in the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 88 points, owning a four-point gap on the Nashville Predators in the second Wild Card spot.

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