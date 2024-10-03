GAME RECAP: Kraken 6, Oilers 2

SEATTLE, WA – Leon Draisaitl and Travis Dermott scored goals for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night in pre-season action at Climate Pledge Arena.

Trailing by two in the second period, Draisaitl notched his first of the preseason on a five-on-three 8:45 into the frame before the German connected with Dermott for the equalizer almost two minutes later, with the defenceman continuing his strong Camp on a professional tryout by finding the scoresheet.

But the Kraken would score four times on five shots against netminder Olivier Rodrigue in the middle stanza, receiving goals from Brandon Montour and Shane Wright over a 35-second span to take back Seattle's lead at 4-2 through 40 minutes despite Edmonton's dominance in the period with 15 shots.

"I thought we carried the most of the momentum in the second period, but we just made mistakes that ended up in our net," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "That often happens when you have the puck as much as we did in the second period. You often neglect your defensive responsibilities and they capitalize on them."

The Kraken tacked on two more goals in the final frame, finishing with six goals on 24 shots against Rodrigue in the 6-2 victory at Climate Pledge Arena. Edmonton went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and converted one of five power-play opportunities.

The Oilers end off their pre-season schedule on Friday night in Vancouver against the Canucks before they return home to host the Jets in their regular-season opener at Rogers Place on Oct. 9.