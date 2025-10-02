GAME RECAP: Kraken 4, Oilers 2 (Preseason)

SEATTLE, WA – Just one more before the real thing.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse and forward Matt Savoie found the scoresheet, but the Edmonton Oilers were unable to win the special teams battle in the first period on Wednesday night, falling to a 4-2 pre-season defeat to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I think the overall difference in the game was the special teams," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They had two power play goals and the one shorthanded, and we just had the one. But overall, I thought it was a pretty good effort from our guys."

The Kraken scored twice on the power play and again shorthanded during the opening frame before Darnell Nurse was able to get Edmonton on the board with their own man advantage before the intermission to trail 3-1 to Seattle after 20 minutes of exhibition play on the West Coast.

Matt Savoie scored his first goal of the preseason off a deflection from the shot-pass delivered by Adam Henrique early in the second period, but Seattle found insurance during the final frame when forward Ryan Winterton notched his second tally of the contest to wrap up Seattle's 4-2 victory.

"Lots of special teams," Savoie said. "Lots of work on the PK and work on the power play. It's just kind of about getting ice in the preseason and some systems down, but it would've been nice to play a little more five-one-five tonight to get into the flow of things a bit."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 17 shots after shutting out his opposition over his previous four-and-a-half periods of pre-season hockey.

The Oilers will head out west again on Friday to conclude their pre-season schedule with a meeting against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.