GAME RECAP: Kraken 4, Oilers 1 (Preseason)

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Andrew Mangiapane registered the lone tally for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in a 4-1 pre-season defeat to the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

Mangiapane put away a cross-crease pass from Evan Bouchard below the goal line with 10:59 remaining in the third period to make it 2-1 for the Kraken, but the visitors responded just over three minutes later through Ben Meyers to restore their two-goal advantage before Jani Nyman added an empty-netter.

"I thought today's game was a little sloppy," Mangiapane said. "I think it was good though to get the rust off, and we're headed in the right direction. These games are preparing you for the regular season, so each game, we have to keep getting better."

Forwards Jagger Firkus and Logan Morrison also scored for Seattle, who were victorious on a night when Edmonton dressed a veteran lineup with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm all making their pre-season debuts.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner also made his first exhibition start and stopped 15 of 18 shots for the Oilers over the full 60 minutes, while Bouchard and forward Roby Jarventie each added lone helpers in the defeat.

The Oilers fall to 2-1-1 this preseason and now look ahead to weekend tune-ups against the Winnipeg Jets (Friday) and Vancouver Canucks (Sunday).