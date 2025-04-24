GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 2 (Game 2)

LOS ANGELES, CA – We're going to need you, Oil Country.

The Edmonton Oilers will return to Rogers Place trailing 2-0 in their first-round series after Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar each recorded four points for the Los Angeles Kings in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday in Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings went 3-for-6 on the power play, tallying once in each period to improve to 5-for-12 with the man advantage in the series.

After Edmonton combined for 25 power-play goals over their past three playoff matchups with Los Angeles, including nine goals in each of their last two meetings, the Kings have scored five PPGs while also going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill over the first two games of the series.

"If we have to have an opportunity to turn this thing around, it's special teams," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But you look at the goals against, there are certain things that we can do better; not that we have to change our system, but we just need to elevate our play – mostly when we're on the kill."

The Kings were leading 4-0 when Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers on the board during the second period by redirecting home his second goal of the series that was assisted by defenceman John Klingberg with 6:06 remaining in the frame.

Winger Viktor Arvidsson's deflection in the first five minutes of the third period drew the Oilers within a pair, but the Kings would score three unanswered goals over a span of a 4:25, including two tallies from Kempe, to secure the 6-2 victory that means they'll head to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 23 saves on 28 shots before being lifted in the third period for Calvin Pickard, who came in to stop two of three shots after being beaten on the first attempt faced from Kempe at 11:09 of the final frame, giving both him and Kopitar their fourth points of the night.

"We've got to dig in and we've got to be better, and this group has a lot of character in here," Leon Draisaitl said. "So we'll regroup, let this one go and go back home and try to bring our best game."

The Oilers will return to Rogers Place for Game 3 on Friday night looking to respond in the series on home ice.