GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Quinton Byfield scored two goals on Saturday afternoon, including the overtime winner, while former Oilers forward Warren Foegele had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena.

Winger Viktor Arvidsson also tallied against his former team, scoring in back-to-back games for the Oilers to give them a 3-2 lead in the middle frame, but a response from Tanner Jeannot early in the third led the game to overtime, where Byfield notched scored 3:19 into sudden death to give the Kings the extra point.

"I feel like we came out in the second and played really well and had to puck a lot in their zone," Arvidsson said. "We kind of took our foot off the gas pedal in the third and let them back into it, so I think we just need to [like before the holiday break] stay on the gas and make teams defend."

Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added goals, while Connor McDavid produced an assist to keep his point streak alive at 10 games (3G, 16A).

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves on 29 shots in the defeat that dropped the Oilers (21-11-3) into third place in the Pacific Division – one spot behind Los Angeles (20-10-5) despite both teams having 45 points through 35 games.

The Oilers finish back-to-back games on Sunday afternoon against the Ducks.