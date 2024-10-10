GAME RECAP: Jets 6, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – Better nights ahead.

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out in their 2024-25 NHL season opener on Wednesday at Rogers Place, falling 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets to suffer only their second defeat since 2017 when opening a new campaign on home ice.

The Oilers outshot the Jets 30-20 over the entire night, putting in a strong opening 18 minutes of their season in the first period before the visitors began to take control before intermission by scoring twice through captain Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton to take a 2-0 lead.

Winnipeg tacked on three more in the second period, including twice off tallies from forward Rasmus Kupari and defenceman Samberg over a 20-second span that ended goaltender Stuart Skinner's evening after Edmonton's shot-stopper made nine saves on 13 shots.

The Jets' sizeable advantage reached five during the middle frame when six-time 30-goal scorer Kyle Connor scored from the right circle on the power play before Mark Scheiefele added another with the man advantage in the third period to complete the 6-0 victory.

The Oilers will aim for a better performance in front of their home fans on Hockey Night in Canada this Saturday when Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks visit Rogers Place.