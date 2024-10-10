GAME RECAP: Jets 6, Oilers 0

The Oilers are blanked 6-0 by the Jets in their 2024-25 season opener at Rogers Place on Wednesday night after Hellebuyck made all 30 saves to earn the shutout

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – Better nights ahead.

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out in their 2024-25 NHL season opener on Wednesday at Rogers Place, falling 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets to suffer only their second defeat since 2017 when opening a new campaign on home ice.

The Oilers outshot the Jets 30-20 over the entire night, putting in a strong opening 18 minutes of their season in the first period before the visitors began to take control before intermission by scoring twice through captain Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton to take a 2-0 lead.

Winnipeg tacked on three more in the second period, including twice off tallies from forward Rasmus Kupari and defenceman Samberg over a 20-second span that ended goaltender Stuart Skinner's evening after Edmonton's shot-stopper made nine saves on 13 shots.

The Jets' sizeable advantage reached five during the middle frame when six-time 30-goal scorer Kyle Connor scored from the right circle on the power play before Mark Scheiefele added another with the man advantage in the third period to complete the 6-0 victory.

The Oilers will aim for a better performance in front of their home fans on Hockey Night in Canada this Saturday when Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks visit Rogers Place.

Highlights from Wednesday's season-opening Oilers defeat

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers had their chances to strike first in the opening 20 minutes of their 2024-25 regular season, but the Jets made the most of Edmonton's miscues to take a two-goal lead into the intermission.

Stuart Skinner stopped Mark Scheifele on a breakaway in the game's opening moments, making up for Evan Bouchard's fanned-on shot from the blueline in the offensive zone that allowed the Jets' centre to cruise in uncontested before his simple wrist shot was stopped by the left pad of the netminder and covered up for the first big "Stuuuuuuu!" of the season.

Forward Vasily Podkolzin laid a huge hit near the benches before the Oilers began to test Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, with Bouchard trying to make up for his unintentional gaffe a few minutes earlier, putting a dangerous pass into the slot for winger Connor Brown to force the former Vezina Trophy-winner into a composed opening save.

The 30-year-old is back on a one-year contract with the Oilers this season along with linemates Adam Henrique and Mattias Janmark, and Brown would deflect another dangerous chance on Hellebuyck later in the period that was created by Henrique off a redirect-worth shot from the top corner of Winnipeg's zone.

Leon Draisaitl, who was having a powerful start to his first regular-season game since signing an eight-year, $14-million AAV contract in the offseason, wowed the Rogers Place crowd when he took a loose puck off a D-zone faceoff all the way up ice and around two defencemen for a cut-back attempt that Hellebuyck parried away with his chest protector.

Leon talks to the media after the Oilers 6-0 loss to Winnipeg

Soon after, it was McDavid's opportunity to turn heads inside Rogers Place, receiving a breakout pass through the neutral zone with speed and flat-footing defenceman Colin Miller before putting it to the back post for Hyman, but the captain's winger couldn't get his stick in the right spot to break the deadlock.

Edmonton's missed opportunities and a lost defensive assignment on Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry's go-ahead goal would ultimately cost them the lead at 5:04 of the first period.

Jets centre Nino Neiderreiter was able to sift a pass in front from behind the net to Lowry, who had his first attempt stopped by a beautiful save from Skinner with the right pad, but the netminder was undone by a tough redirection off his unfortunately angled pad as he watched Lowry's follow-up attempt go in from a tight angle.

Before the break, the Jets would double their lead off a quick breakout that started behind their own goal off the stick of Mason Appleton, who found Neiderreiter at the far blueline before the centre spun around to deliver a back-hand pass to Mason Appleton for a far-side shot that beat Skinner under the glove for a 2-0 lead with 1:25 left in the opening period.

Mattias talks with the media after a 6-0 loss

SECOND PERIOD

Edmonton outshooting Winnipeg by a 16-7 margin over the period didn't reverse their fortunes on Wednesday after the Jets hit higher altitude with three more tallies middle frame – including two quick strikes that led to the end of Skinner's night.

Viktor Arvidsson opened the period with a marauding shift in the first minute, where the off-season arrival crashed the net on two separate occasions to create two golden opportunities off rebounds for his linemates Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner that the pair couldn't convert to cut into Winnipeg's two-goal lead early in the frame.

Near the five-minute mark, the Jets had the Oilers hemmed in and took advantage of some tired legs in the offensive zone to extend their advantage to three. Rasmus Kupari rimmed a puck around the boards to Josh Morrissey, who then sent it back across to the forward in the right circle for a one-timer that went in off the skate blade of Skinner.

It took the Jets only 20 seconds after play resumed to add their second goal on as many shots in the period against Skinner, ultimately leading to the netminder's night coming to an end after defenceman Dylan Samberg went top shelf off the rush to make it 4-0 with 15:23 to go in the period.

Skinner was replaced by Calvin Pickard following a TV timeout near the midway mark of the stanza, finishing with four goals allowed on 13 shots.

Pickard was solved soon after on Winnipeg's first power play, taking advantage of defenceman Ty Emberson's hooking penalty to give forward Kyle Conn or a clean look from the right circle that the six-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL placed far side for the 5-0 lead.

Other than a dangerous one-timer from Draisaitl in the last four minutes and their only power play of the opening 40 minutes, the Oilers weren't able to make any more in-roads in the final quarter of the frame before hitting the intermission down by a five-spot.

Stuart speaks with the media following a 6-0 loss to the Jets

THIRD PERIOD

Chasing a 5-0 game, the Oilers couldn't fight off the disconnect early in the regular season after every chance to finish seemed to fall apart at the final hurdle.

Mattias Janmark was foiled by the shaft of Hellebuyck's stick around the eight-minute mark when Connor Brown found his Swedish linemate streaking off the rush for Edmonton's best chance in the third period as they the Blue & Orange tried to make something of a forgettable night on home ice.

The Oilers killed off a Derek Ryan slashing penalty but couldn't keep the Jets from increasing their advantage to six on their next power play, which Mark Scheifele put home by deflecting Nikolaj Ehlers' shot from the top of the left circle after Winnipeg crossed into Edmonton's zone 5:45 into the frame.

With that, the focus turns to Connor vs. Connor on Saturday when the Blackhawks come into Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

