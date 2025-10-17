GAME RECAP: Islanders 4, Oilers 2

ELMONT, NY – Forward Bo Horvat registered a hat-trick, including the game-winning goal on the power play with 4:46 left in the third period, to sink the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the New York Islanders on Long Island at UBS Arena on Thursday night.
Leon Draisaitl recorded his third goal of the season on the man advantage less than two minutes after Mat Barzal opened the scoring for the Islanders late in the first period, before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with his second of the campaign 8:53 into the middle frame.
Horvat's first goal of the night with the Islanders shorthanded before the intermission evened things up heading into the deciding final 20 minutes, where he notched the eventual winner on the power play in the last five minutes before adding an empty-netter to complete his hat-trick in the final seconds.
Stuart Skinner performed well by making 22 saves on 25 shots, including two high-danger saves on Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat on each side of the first intermission, but the 26-year-old netminder wasn't able to secure his 100th career victory.
Forwards David Tomasek and Connor McDavid, along with defenceman Ty Emberson, contributed assists in the defeat.
The Oilers fall to 2-1-1 on the season as they prepare to continue their five-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with the first of back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.