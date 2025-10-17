GAME RECAP: Islanders 4, Oilers 2

TURNOVER TROUBLE, BUT ALL TIED UP

It wasn't the smoothest of opening frames from the Oilers after committing eight total turnovers in the period, but a power-play goal less than two minutes later from Leon Draisaitl before the first intermission made up for Evan Bouchard's mistake in the neutral zone that allowed the Islanders to open the scoring.

Early in the contest, Bouchard attempted a breakout pass from below Edmonton's goal line that struck the skate of Mat Barzal, redirecting it to a wide-open Kyle Palmieri in front before the Islanders' forward went to the backhand and hit the post behind Stuart Skinner to provide an early let-off for the Oilers.

The Oilers received the game's first power play 4:45 into the period, which was quickly taken off the board when McDavid tripped up Alexander Romanov in the corner after the puck bobbled off his stick just 18 seconds into the man advantage.

Upon the expiry of his infraction, the captain came out of the box and was fed the puck up ice for a rush that saw him go around the Islanders' net for a wrap-around that produced a dangerous rebound for David Tomasek, who couldn't put the secondary opportunity away past netminder David Rittich.

Draisaitl made a terrific pass to his linemate Jack Roslovic inside the six-minute mark of the frame, throwing a backhand across the slot to set up the newcomer to Edmonton for a one-timer in the left circle that Rittich did a good job turning aside by getting over to the near post to close the opening.

Turnovers were a theme early for the Oilers, and it was Bouchard who committed the biggest error when his fanned pass in the neutral zone was intercepted by Barzal, leading to the Islanders' forward going in alone and roofing it over the glove of Skinner on his forehand at 3:33 of the frame to open the scoring.

Matt Savoie drew a tripping penalty less than a minute later, sending the Oilers to their second power play, where Draisaitl worked a give-and-go with McDavid in the right circle off a faceoff win from Tomasek before going far side on Rittich to make it 1-1 only 1:17 after Barzal broke the deadlock.

The tally was Draisaitl's 164th career goal on the power play, while McDavid and Tomasek picked up the assists.

The helper was McDavid's fourth point of the season in as many games, marking the second time in his career of having a season-opening assist streak of at least four games – joining Wayne Gretzky (12 times) and Leon Draisaitl (twice) as the only Oilers in team history to have multiple season-opening assist streaks of at least four games.