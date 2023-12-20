GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl notched his 13th goal of the season, but the Edmonton Oilers dropped to their third consecutive defeat on Tuesday night after netminder Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 3-1 victory for the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Sorokin allowed the first shot of the game to Draisaitl in the opening two minutes of the match before settling in and stopping the next 31 shots he faced – including all 15 saves in the third period after the Oilers outshot the Islanders 15-3 over the final 20 minutes.

The Oilers allowed two power-play goals and a short-handed tally from Simon Holmstrom as part of a three-goal second period from the Islanders, who have now recorded a point in nine straight at home (6-0-3) and improved to 13-1-2 on home ice against Edmonton since 2000-01.

"Unfortunately, that was the name of the game," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. "We lost the special teams battle tonight, and we've got to better as a penalty-kill unit. We've got to be better as a power play unit as well, so that's on us. We need points right now, so we'll have to learn from that and be better."

The Blue & Orange continue their three-game NYC road trip on Thursday night with the first leg of their first back-to-back of the season against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

"We can control what we can control and that's the next game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's disappointing. We certainly could've had two of our last three, and I think the next two games are going to be very difficult for us. But certainly, we can put this game behind us and get ready for New Jersey."