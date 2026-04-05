GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – Things are looking a little tighter in the Pacific Division than before.

Evan Bouchard recorded his 21st goal of the season, but the Edmonton Oilers had their five-game win streak snapped in a 5-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, who pulled to within a point of first in the Pacific by claiming two points on Saturday at Rogers Place.

"We were going against a team that we're going to probably see later down the line, so showing up like that, we've got to kind of step back and regroup," Jake Walman said. "We're a team, so this standing separation doesn't bother us as much, but getting back to the way that we can play is probably the biggest thing."

Jack Eichel recorded three assists as part of multi-point performances alongside Brett Howden (1G, 1A), Jeremy Lauzon (1G, 1A) and Ivan Barbashev (2A) for the Golden Knights, who've won three straight to make up some ground in the playoff race late in the season.

Carter Hart made 31 saves in the Vegas victory, outduelling Connor Ingram's 28 saves on 33 shots in the opposite crease to end the Edmonton netminder's four-game win streak.

The Oilers will continue their push for a Pacific title when they kick off a four-game road trip on Tuesday with the first of a back-to-back against the Utah Mammoth.