GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left in regulation for the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place to steal a 4-3 victory that cuts Edmonton's lead to 2-1 in the series

Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – What a cruel way to end what could've been another remarkable comeback.

Forward Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds remaining on Saturday night to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 3 at Rogers Place, bringing their Second Round series to 2-1 after the Edmonton Oilers gave up a two-goal lead in the first period before equalizing late in the final frame.

Veteran Corey Perry scored his fourth & fifth goals of the playoffs in the opening 12 minutes to give Edmonton an early two-goal lead that was erased later in 54 seconds of the opening frame by goals from Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith to make it 2-2 heading into the second period.

William Karlsson gave Vegas a 3-2 advantage in the second period before Oilers captain Connor McDavid tied the contest on a fortunate bounce off the skate of Brayden McNabb with under three minutes remaining in regulation, putting overtime and a seventh straight comeback win for the Oilers in reach.

But on the last play of the game, Smith's second goal proved to be the dagger, getting a fortunate bounce off the side of Edmonton's net to find Smith before he rounded goaltender Stuart Skinner and had his desperation attempt take a redirect off the stick of Leon Draisaitl with under a second left in regulation.

Stuart Skinner, making the start in place of Calvin Pickard on Saturday night, stopped 20 of 24 shots in his return to the Oilers' crease for the first time since Game 2 of the First Round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, while Connor McDavid contributed a goal and an assist.

The Oilers will have to let this defeat go quickly as they look ahead ot their next chance to push the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination on Monday night back at Rogers Place in Game 4 of the series.

Perry scores twice but the Oilers drop a 4-3 decision in Game 3

FIRST PERIOD

Despite the ideal start from the Oilers, we had ourselves a brand new hockey game.

The energy generated inside Rogers Place from Corey Perry's fourth & fifth goals of the playoffs in the opening 12 minutes of Game 3 was nullified nearly instantly before the break, as the Golden Knights were able to make it 2-2 with two fast strikes in 54 seconds from forwards Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith.

Stuart Skinner, making the start in place of Calvin Pickard because of an injury to the perfect 6-0-0 netminder in this postseason, didn't get an assist on Perry's opening marker by coming out of his crease to break up a potential breakaway for Vegas winger Ivan Barbashev, but it certainly deserved one.

The netminder broke it up with a pass to Leon Draisaitl along the boards before the German moved it up the wall near the timekeeper's booth, where Connor McDavid won the puck off Mark Stone to create a three-on-two attack alongside Jake Walman while Perry was coming across the blueline as the third man.

After the puck arrived on his stick from the feed provided by McDavid, Perry put the body fake on Barbashev in the slot to open up more space for him to rip his wrist shot under the right arm of Adin Hill to open the scoring at 7:19 of the frame, giving the 39-year-old veteran points in each game of this series.

Perry fakes his shot & cuts to the middle to open the scoring

Zach Hyman flashed a backhand redirect high and wide on the following shift on a great combination between him and Evander Kane to produce the turnover and the Grade-A opportunity, but the Oilers found themselves on the power play just under five minutes later and doubled their advantage with their first PPG of the series – redirected home by none other than Perry for his second goal of the contest and fifth goal of the 2025 playoffs.

Perry was parked in front of the Vegas crease when Evan Bouchard released a wrist shot from the blueline that was heading wide if it weren't for the veteran's incredible redirection, putting it back on target and inside the right post to increase the lead to 2-0 for the Oilers on his fifth of the playoffs.

Perry (39 Years, 359 days) became the oldest player in Oilers franchise history to record multiple goals in a playoff game, besting Willy Lindstrom (33 years, 12 days in Game 4 of 1984 Stanley Cup Final). With his two goals, he passed Brad Marchand again for the fourth most goals among active NHL players, with his 59 career postseason goals now only trailing Alex Ovechkin (76), Sidney Crosby (71) and Evgeni Malkin (67).

Perry tips home his second goal of Game 3 on the power play

But you had to expect a fightback from the Golden Knights – just maybe not as fast or in the fashion that it happened – and it was quickly tied 2-2 in a 54 second span in the final five minutes of the first period, starting with a weird one for forward Nicolas Roy who was lucky to be in the lineup for Vegas on Saturday night after avoiding suspension for the crosscheck he delivered to the face of Trent Frederic in overtime of Game 2.

Brett Kulak defended a two-on-one for the Golden Knights brilliantly to prevent Roy's low cross-ice pass from connecting with Tanner Pearson, but after Nicolas Hague got the puck on the opposite wall and quickly put it back on net, Skinner crossed himself up thinking the puck was loose as he tried reaching behind him before it popped loose in front for Roy to easily put away to cut the lead to 2-1.

That lead didn't last for long.

It was less than a minute later when Reilly Smith took a layoff from Jack Eichel at the Edmonton blueline and dangled his way past forward Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson before opening up Skinner and sliding his backhand five-hole to tie the game 2-2 with 3:49 left in the opening period.

The Oilers were now responsible for giving up a two-goal lead in back-to-back games in this series as we entered the middle frame with a clean slate.

Stuart addresses the media following the Game 3 loss to Vegas

SECOND PERIOD

Skinner denied Vegas forward Tomas Hertl not once but twice in the first 10 minutes of the middle frame, but the Oilers netminder couldn't squeeze shut centre William Karlsson's net-side finish with less than three minutes left that gave the Golden Knights their first lead of Game 2 heading into the break.

Skinner came across his crease to stand up Hertl for the first time in the period with a high stop before laying across the goal line on the Czech forward's wrap-around attempt with just over five minutes left for a confident save in a 2-2 stalemate as the second period entered its final quarter.

However, the Golden Knights were able to take the lead with 2:55 remaining in the frame, turning a fast neutral-zone regroup as the Oilers' forwards changed into a quick exchange between Noah Hanifin and William Karlsson that the Swedish centre snuck under the glove of Skinner and inside the left post.

The Golden Knights held onto their one-goal advantage through 40 minutes of Game 3 to put the Oilers in the position of needing to come up with their seventh straight comeback win to take a 3-0 lead in this series.

Corey talks to the media after scoring two goals in Saturday's loss

THIRD PERIOD

A bounce for a bounce, sadly, and this one hurts.

But we're going to have to shake it off and move on from it quickly.

It was Connor McDavid who made it 3-3 with 3:02 remaining in the third period on a lucky redirection that struck the skate of defenceman Brayden McNabb on his pass from the corner that managed to find its way past a resilient Adin Hill, turning the emotions inside Rogers Place in a 90-degree direction with the belief that Edmonton's seventh straight comeback and a 3-0 series lead on Vegas could be in reach in the final three minutes or overtime.

But in the most cruel fashion, the Golden Knights claimed victory with 0.4 seconds on the clock.

McDavid ties the game in the third period with a fortuitous bouce

In the dying moments of the game, Karlsson chased a dump-in below the goal line with four Oilers below the circle and had his last-ditch attempt to get it in front bounce off the side of the net and land on the open stick of Reilly Smith in the slot. After the Vegas winger rounded Stuart Skinner and threw it into the crease, Leon Draisaitl ended up redirecting it in while attempting to prevent a goal, but instead had it find the open net with the buzzer sounding mere milliseconds later.

The referee initially waved off the play to think that we'd escaped to overtime, but the official review showed that there was still less than half a second remaining to give the Golden Knights the late 3-2 victory, which halves their deficit in this Second Round series to 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday.

Leon speaks to the media following Saturday's Game 3 defeat

