GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – What a cruel way to end what could've been another remarkable comeback.

Forward Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds remaining on Saturday night to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 3 at Rogers Place, bringing their Second Round series to 2-1 after the Edmonton Oilers gave up a two-goal lead in the first period before equalizing late in the final frame.

Veteran Corey Perry scored his fourth & fifth goals of the playoffs in the opening 12 minutes to give Edmonton an early two-goal lead that was erased later in 54 seconds of the opening frame by goals from Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith to make it 2-2 heading into the second period.

William Karlsson gave Vegas a 3-2 advantage in the second period before Oilers captain Connor McDavid tied the contest on a fortunate bounce off the skate of Brayden McNabb with under three minutes remaining in regulation, putting overtime and a seventh straight comeback win for the Oilers in reach.

But on the last play of the game, Smith's second goal proved to be the dagger, getting a fortunate bounce off the side of Edmonton's net to find Smith before he rounded goaltender Stuart Skinner and had his desperation attempt take a redirect off the stick of Leon Draisaitl with under a second left in regulation.

Stuart Skinner, making the start in place of Calvin Pickard on Saturday night, stopped 20 of 24 shots in his return to the Oilers' crease for the first time since Game 2 of the First Round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, while Connor McDavid contributed a goal and an assist.

The Oilers will have to let this defeat go quickly as they look ahead ot their next chance to push the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination on Monday night back at Rogers Place in Game 4 of the series.