GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1

LAS VEGAS, NV – Your record is safe for now, 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Edmonton Oilers had one of the greatest winning streaks in NHL history snapped on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, ending their 16-game stretch without a loss that started before Christmas.

The Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 31-26 in the low-scoring, playoff-like battle, but Vegas goaltender Adin Hill stood in their way of matching the Penguins record, much like he did last spring when he came on in relief to lead the Sin City squad to a series win in their Western Conference semifinal showdown.

Connor McDavid's shorthanded goal was the only blemish on Hill's otherwise perfect performance, while Chandler Stephenson scored the game-winner for Vegas early in the third period.

Natural Stat Trick had the Oilers leading high-danger scoring chances 16-8 on the night.

"Their goalie played well and made some big saves," said McDavid, who played 22:26 and had a game-high eight shots, four more than any other player on either team. "It's disappointing, but we'll move on."