GAME RECAP: Flames 6, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – It was a Battle of Alberta to forget for the Blue & Orange.
After winning the last four meetings against their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers were beaten 6-3 by the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night to fall to their second defeat in back-to-back nights at Rogers Place.
Mattias Janmark had a goal and a fight in an impactful performance, while Zach Hyman contributed two goals in the loss to reach a new career high and grow his team-leading total to 37 goals on the season.
Connor McDavid added two more helpers to make it 17 assists in the last seven games for the Oilers captain, but the defeat drops Edmonton's overall record to 33-20-2 on the season and 4-5-1 since returning from the All-Star Break.
The Oilers continue their five-game homestand on Monday night in another important Pacific Division tilt against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place.