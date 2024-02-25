GAME RECAP: Flames 6, Oilers 3

FIRST PERIOD

Through the first 10 minutes, you could tell it was going to be an uphill Battle of Alberta for the Blue & Orange.

The Flames began the contest playing like the team that had more to gain on Saturday night, with the proposition that their tenuous position in the Western Conference could vastly improve if they could earn a win against their provincial rivals for the first time in their last four meetings.

With a win over the Oilers coupled with a Nashville defeat, Calgary could pull to within one point of the final Wild Card position, while Edmonton would be one point off the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division if they could come away with the two points in the second of their weekend back-to-back on home ice.

Calgary's leading scorer Nazem Kadri opened the scoring 2:02 into the opening period when he redirected Walker Duehr's floated pass on the rush over the left shoulder of Skinner in front of Edmonton's crease to stun the Oilers bench and the crowd at Rogers Place early into regulation.

Before the period's midway mark, the Flames doubled their lead on a feathered pass from Connor Zary that unlocked Marin Pospisil, who sniped Calgary's second goal far side on Skinner from between the circles with 10:49 left in the middle frame.

The Oilers didn't make it easier on themselves when Leon Draisaitl's miss on an open net was deflected by a defender's stick and scraped over Calgary's net, leading to the Flames taking off up ice and making it 3-0 at the other end just 20 seconds after the German's miss on a snap shot from Martin Pospisil.