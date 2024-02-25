GAME RECAP: Flames 6, Oilers 3

Hyman records two goals & Janmark scores his third in four games on Saturday as Edmonton falls to Calgary in the Battle of Alberta for the first time in four meetings

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – It was a Battle of Alberta to forget for the Blue & Orange.

After winning the last four meetings against their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers were beaten 6-3 by the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night to fall to their second defeat in back-to-back nights at Rogers Place.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and a fight in an impactful performance, while Zach Hyman contributed two goals in the loss to reach a new career high and grow his team-leading total to 37 goals on the season.

Connor McDavid added two more helpers to make it 17 assists in the last seven games for the Oilers captain, but the defeat drops Edmonton's overall record to 33-20-2 on the season and 4-5-1 since returning from the All-Star Break.

The Oilers continue their five-game homestand on Monday night in another important Pacific Division tilt against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place.

Janmark adds late consolation with his third goal in four games

FIRST PERIOD

Through the first 10 minutes, you could tell it was going to be an uphill Battle of Alberta for the Blue & Orange.

The Flames began the contest playing like the team that had more to gain on Saturday night, with the proposition that their tenuous position in the Western Conference could vastly improve if they could earn a win against their provincial rivals for the first time in their last four meetings.

With a win over the Oilers coupled with a Nashville defeat, Calgary could pull to within one point of the final Wild Card position, while Edmonton would be one point off the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division if they could come away with the two points in the second of their weekend back-to-back on home ice.

Calgary's leading scorer Nazem Kadri opened the scoring 2:02 into the opening period when he redirected Walker Duehr's floated pass on the rush over the left shoulder of Skinner in front of Edmonton's crease to stun the Oilers bench and the crowd at Rogers Place early into regulation.

Before the period's midway mark, the Flames doubled their lead on a feathered pass from Connor Zary that unlocked Marin Pospisil, who sniped Calgary's second goal far side on Skinner from between the circles with 10:49 left in the middle frame.

The Oilers didn't make it easier on themselves when Leon Draisaitl's miss on an open net was deflected by a defender's stick and scraped over Calgary's net, leading to the Flames taking off up ice and making it 3-0 at the other end just 20 seconds after the German's miss on a snap shot from Martin Pospisil.

Hyman scores his 36th goal on a power-play second rebound

Edmonton was being outshot 12-4 and trailed by three goals before they began elevating their intensity; both physically and offensively with the onus on putting pressure toward Calgary's crease.

The Oilers battled their way back and earned a late-man advantage through Mattias Janmark, drawing the hooking call on defenceman Rasmus Andersson before their top-unit power play answered back at the end of an interesting sequence of events that came with 1:31 left before the intermission.

Draisaitl drove his way towards the Calgary crease before coming in contact outside the crease with Flames netminder Dan Vladar, who hit the deck looking to get a call out of the official. The referee said to play on, and after the puck was worked up top and onto the stick of Connor McDavid, the captain sent it toward goal where Hyman finished off the rebound on the second attempt past the re-positioned Vladar to make it 3-1 on his 36th goal of the season.

SECOND PERIOD

Despite Hyman registering goals on either side of the first intermission, it was two steps forward and two steps back to where they started for Edmonton.

Edmonton's leading goalscorer was sprung for a breakaway by Draisaitl inside the first five minutes of the middle frame, going to his backhand to lift his second goal of the contest and set a new career high with team-leading 37th goal to pull the Oilers to within one of the Flames down 3-2 with over three-quarters to play in the middle stanza.

Hyman scores his second of the game (37th total) on a breakaway

Just after the seven-minute mark of the middle frame, Mattias Janmark and Blake Coleman were given respective coincidental cross-checking and embellishment calls, but the two weren't done settling their grievances after exiting the box and dropping the gloves for a spirited scrap that set the tone for a physical frame between the two provincial rivals.

But the Flames would undo the work that the Oilers did to get themselves back into the game over a 3:38 stretch in the middle stages of the second period.

Dryden Hunt stepped up from the blueline and delivered Calgary back into a two-goal lead with a blocker-side finish on Skinner at the end of the long shift for Edmonton's skaters.

Leon Draisaitl was given a hooking penalty on Walker Duehr just 27 seconds after the Oilers fell behind by two, sending the Flames to their fourth man advantage of the night that was converted by Noah Hanifin for the defenceman's second tally of the evening off a one-timer set up by Connor Zary.

Before Edmonton escaped another challenging period, tensions would begin to boil over after Jonathan Huberdeau's cross-check into the back of Mattias Ekholm in the corner resulted in Corey Perry dropping the gloves with MacKenzie Weegar – earning himself an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.

Janmark adds late consolation with his third goal in four games

THIRD PERIOD

The longshot of pulling their netminder with over seven minutes left in regulation didn't pay off for Edmonton, who fell behind 6-2 on a full-ice clearance for Blake Coleman that sealed the deal for the Flames on Saturday night.

That wasn't before tensions boiled over again in the final few minutes after a trio of 10-minute misconducts were handed out by the officials to Chris Tanev, Dylan Holloway and Evander Kane to guide the game to its ultimate conclusion.

A bright spot in the contest for Edmonton was Janmark, who scored his third goal in four games with a consolation tally at 16:16 of the final frame, but Calgary saw out their victory to claim their first Battle of Alberta victory since Oct. 16, 2022 when they won 4-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome

PARTING WORDS

