GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – What a fluky way to fall.

The Calgary Flames came back from a three-goal deficit by scoring three fluky goals before they earned the extra point in an eight-round shootout on Wednesday night, capping off a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place to open the 2025-26 regular season.

The Oilers held a 3-0 lead on the Flames midway through the contest, having Ryan Nugent-Hopkins open their account on the power play in the first period and Andrew Mangiapane notch his first goal for the club later in the frame before Leon Draisaitl tallied his 400th career NHL goal with the man advantage.

Forward David Tomasek recorded his first career NHL point with an impressive through-the-legs pass on Draisaitl's historic goal.

But the Flames capitalized with a trio of fluky goals, starting with Matvei Gridin's first NHL goal just over two minutes after Draisaitl made it 3-0, which went in off the skate of Noah Philp to give the Flames a spark with 6:20 remaining in the second period.

Winger Connor Zary batted one in out of mid-air on the power play to make it 3-2 before the second intermission before Blake Coleman pounced on a mistake from netminder Stuart Skinner just 40 seconds into the third period to complete the comeback for the Flames and ultimately force overtime.

Both teams had partial power plays in sudden death, but after solid showings from Stuart Skinner and Dustin Wolf in the shootout, forward Nasem Kadri won it for the visitors in the eighth round – the longest shootout in NHL history for games that begin the regular season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finished with a goal and two assists, while both Leon Draisaitl (1G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (2A) each put forward multi-point performances in the defeat for the Oilers.