GAME RECAP: Devils 5, Oilers 3

NEWARK, NJ – Running with the Devils proved difficult in the first of back-to-back contests this weekend.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, while centre Curtis Lazar notched his first goal with the club late in regulation, but the Edmonton Oilers fell to their second straight defeat on Saturday afternoon in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

After falling behind to goals from Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-1 through 40 minutes before former Oilers winger Connor Brown haunted his former team by scoring shorthanded at 9:23 of the third period to restore their two-goal lead, which the hosts never relinquished again.

The Oilers conceded a shorthanded goal for the second straight game and finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

Hughes notched his second goal of the game 1:17 later, and Nugent-Hopkins made it 4-2 with Edmonton's playing six-on-five, but an empty-netter for Dawson Mercer got the goal right back before Curtis Lazar added a late consolation for his first tally in Blue & Orange with 1.2 seconds left in regulation.

"I think everybody can be simpler," said Connor McDavid, who recorded two assists. "Everybody can do things a little bit easier and more predictable for each other; get more pucks to the net and get more bodies to the net. They're all clichés because they work, so it's a nice way to get ourselves out of it, and that'll be the focus moving forward. We'll get back to our game here."

Hughes finished with two goals and an assist for the Devils, who earned their fourth straight victory at the expense of the Oilers, who lost their second game in a row as part of their current five-game road trip.

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings.

"I think that's a good thing," McDavid said of the back-to-back. "You don't like sitting on losses, so it'll be nice just to get to Detroit and get going again."