GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

VANCOUVER, BC - The Edmonton Oilers were handed a heavy defeat in their opening game of the 2023-24 NHL season on Wednesday night, with Brock Boeser recording four goals and a natural hat trick for the Vancouver Canucks in an 8-1 victory at Rogers Arena.

"I saw us lose a ton of battles; things that normally are hallmarks of our game didn't show up," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "I thought it was pre-season level of intensity, pre-season level of execution and nowhere near where we need to be in order to win a hockey game in the regular season in the National Hockey League."

Boeser, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller combined to record 12 points against Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner, who stopped 25 of their 33 shots after Skinner entered the game in relief following Boeser's hat-trick goal in the second period.

"There wasn't a lot of help," Connor McDavid said. "I thought we hung both of our guys out to dry, and that's never what you want to do."

The Oilers penalty kill allowed three goals on six power plays for the Canucks, while Leon Draisaitl was able to convert Edmonton's only goal of the evening on the man advantage.

The two Pacific Division opponents will rematch in Edmonton on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

"Go back to the drawing board and figure it out," McDavid said. "There's lots of lessons there for us. It sucks that this happens on the first game of the year, but these nights happen. We're looking forward to playing them again Saturday."