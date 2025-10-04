GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2 (OT - Preseason)

VANCOUVER, BC – Preseason over(time).

Conor Garland notched the game-winner 1:30 into overtime on Friday as the Edmonton Oilers closed out their eight-game pre-season schedule with a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Kasperi Kapanen equalized for the Oilers in the second period before Leon Draisaitl converted on the power play three minutes later to give Edmonton a 2-1 advantage after Canucks' rookie Jonathan Lekkerimäki gave the hosts the 1-0 lead in the dying seconds of the opening frame.

Lekkerimäki tied things up again at 5:58 of the third period with a one-timer on the power play for his second goal of the game, and Garland finished things off for the Canucks a minute-and-a-half into overtime to close out the victory and Edmonton's preseason, which ends with a 4-2-2 record.

"When things go so well in the second period that you get away from simplifying things and making the extra pass or the extra move, then you end up turning the puck over and you're in trouble," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's the last exhibition, so fortunately, we can get to the regular season and the intensity should ramp up."

The points will start to matter for the Oilers on Wednesday when they begin the regular season at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames.

"I'm looking forward to it," forward David Tomasek said. "It was obviously a long preseason, but I'm happy I got those games. I needed that, and I thought today was another decent performance. I'm trying to get better each game and just improve and get used to everything, but you need games to improve and I'll just keep on working.

"I think everyone's excited about Wednesday."