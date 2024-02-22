GAME RECAP: Bruins 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner 3:10 into the overtime for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night to put an end to Edmonton's comeback bid and bring an end to an 11-goal thriller in a 6-5 defeat for the Blue & Orange at Rogers Place.

Warren Foegele scored twice while Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry and Zach Hyman each had a goal in the third period to erase two separate Boston leads after the visitors led 4-1 with just over six minutes remaining in the second period.

Janmark and Perry scored 1:10 apart in the final frame before Zach Hyman notched his team-leading 34th goal of the year 44 seconds after David Pastrnak restored Boston's advantage with 7:19 left in regulation.

The Bruins came up with a vital penalty kill in the late stages of the third period and early in overtime, leading to McAvoy scoring the game-winning goal on a terrific drag around Evander Kane and backhand beyond Stuart Skinner to give Boston the extra point with 1:50 left in sudden death.

"We're happy with the way we battled back, down 4-1 against a really good team," Hyman said post-game. "To be able to come back twice and earn a point I think says a lot about our team. We faced adversity, but at the same time, you don't want to put yourself in that position. I think we have to learn. Since we've been back, we've put ourselves in this position too often and we have to learn to play consistently throughout the whole game."

Connor McDavid and Cody Ceci each had two assists, while Stuart Skinner stopped 30 of 36 shots in his 100th career start.

After Boston picked up the victory, the road team has now won seven straight games in this head-to-head matchup as both teams get set to meet again in a few games' time on Mar. 5 at TD Garden in Boston.