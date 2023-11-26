FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Unleash the bears in Bakersfield.

Forward Matvey Petrov scored his first professional goal to bring the stuffed animals down onto the ice in front of a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss crowd of 8,994 at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old is in the first year of a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers and has a goal and assist in 12 AHL games this season after leading the OHL's North Bay Battalion in scoring with 27 goals, 66 assists and 93 points in 65 contests last seasn

"It feels pretty good," Petrov said post-game. "[It took] 11 or 12 games to get to that point, but it feels good because my dad was here as well tonight, so that was a pretty special moment for me to get a goal in front of my dad."