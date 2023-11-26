News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

The Russian scored his first pro goal to bring the stuffed animals down onto the ice in front of a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss crowd of 8,994 at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday

53356771465_491b6aa429_6k
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Unleash the bears in Bakersfield.

Forward Matvey Petrov scored his first professional goal to bring the stuffed animals down onto the ice in front of a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss crowd of 8,994 at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old is in the first year of a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers and has a goal and assist in 12 AHL games this season after leading the OHL's North Bay Battalion in scoring with 27 goals, 66 assists and 93 points in 65 contests last seasn

"It feels pretty good," Petrov said post-game. "[It took] 11 or 12 games to get to that point, but it feels good because my dad was here as well tonight, so that was a pretty special moment for me to get a goal in front of my dad."

The Condors rallied from 2-0 down to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the first period with Petrov's first in the AHL – a second-period snipe over the left shoulder of netminder Alex Stezka from the left circle – before Greg McKegg tied the game 1:31 later. However, Bakersfield would fall 4-2 from a power-play goal by Kole Lind with 6:18 remaining and an empty-netter for Max McCormick with one minute left in regulation.

Netminder Jack Campbell started the game and made 33 saves on 36 shots, giving him a .954 save percentage in his last two starts after earning a shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights on Nov. 21.

Bakersfield owns a 5-7-0-0 record through 12 games heading into a Wednesday matchup with the Silver Knights in Henderson before hosting back-to-back home games against the Texas Stars to open up their December schedule.