FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Winger Raphael Lavoie has been selected to represent the Bakersfield Condors at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, CA on Feb. 4-5.

The 24-year-old leads the Condors in goals this campaign with 10 in 20 games, while sitting third in overall scoring with 16 points (10G, 6A) after netting a team-high 25 goals in 61 contests during the 2022-23 AHL season.

Lavoie recorded four goals and three assists in his first five AHL games this season to earn his first NHL recall before making his debut on November 4, 2023 against Nashville, appearing in seven total games with the Oilers in 2023-24 after becoming the 20th player in the Condors AHL era (since 2015) to make his NHL debut.