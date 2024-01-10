FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic

The 24-year-old winger leads the Bakersfield Condors with 10 goals in 20 AHL games, while having appeared in seven NHL games with Edmonton this season

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Winger Raphael Lavoie has been selected to represent the Bakersfield Condors at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, CA on Feb. 4-5.

The 24-year-old leads the Condors in goals this campaign with 10 in 20 games, while sitting third in overall scoring with 16 points (10G, 6A) after netting a team-high 25 goals in 61 contests during the 2022-23 AHL season.  

Lavoie recorded four goals and three assists in his first five AHL games this season to earn his first NHL recall before making his debut on November 4, 2023 against Nashville, appearing in seven total games with the Oilers in 2023-24 after becoming the 20th player in the Condors AHL era (since 2015) to make his NHL debut.

The Chambly, QC product played 5:46 for the Oilers against the Los Angeles Kings in an emergency recall on Dec. 30 at Crypto.com Arena before returning to the AHL and posting two assists for the Condors in a 6-5 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Jan. 3 in Bakersfield.

A second-round pick (38th overall) of the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Draft, Lavoie has recorded 97 points (53G, 44A) in 156 career AHL games.

Lavoie was one of the 12 players selected to compete for the Pacific Division All-Stars alongside names like goaltender Dustin Wolff (Calgary), Matt Coronato (Calgary), Arshdeep Bains (Abbotsford) and former Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther (Tucson).

