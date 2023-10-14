FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

News Feed

Lane Pederson, James Hamblin and Noel Hoefenmayer tallied goals and Calvin Pickard made 36 saves in Bakersfield's season-opening victory over on Friday over the Firebirds

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

THOUSAND PALMS, CA – Defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer recorded the game-winner in the final two minutes of regulation on Friday night to secure the Bakersfield Condors a 3-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their 2023-24 AHL season opener.

The blueliner recorded the all-important goal with 1:58 remaining in regulation and took 17 minutes in penalties, including a fight with forward Jacob Melanson after Tyler Tullio was taken down hard into the boards behind Bakersfield's net during the first period.

Lane Pederson opened the scoring on a breakaway in the opening frame, marking his 18th goal in his last 19 AHL regular-season games dating back to last year with the Abbotsford Canucks, while James Hamblin notched Bakersfield's second goal to lift the Condors to a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Despite conceding two goals to Coachella Valley over a 1:06 span in the middle frame, netminder Calvin Pickard was stellar between the pipes with 36 saves on 38 shots – with the veteran goalie stopping all 17 shots from the Firebirds in the final frame to secure the win.

The Condors have a week-long break before returning home to Mechanics Bank Arena to host the Ontario Reign in their home opener next Saturday.