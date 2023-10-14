FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

Lane Pederson opened the scoring on a breakaway in the opening frame, marking his 18th goal in his last 19 AHL regular-season games dating back to last year with the Abbotsford Canucks, while James Hamblin notched Bakersfield's second goal to lift the Condors to a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Despite conceding two goals to Coachella Valley over a 1:06 span in the middle frame, netminder Calvin Pickard was stellar between the pipes with 36 saves on 38 shots – with the veteran goalie stopping all 17 shots from the Firebirds in the final frame to secure the win.

The Condors have a week-long break before returning home to Mechanics Bank Arena to host the Ontario Reign in their home opener next Saturday.