FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

THOUSAND PALMS, CA – Defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer recorded the game-winner in the final two minutes of regulation on Friday night to secure the Bakersfield Condors a 3-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their 2023-24 AHL season opener.
The blueliner recorded the all-important goal with 1:58 remaining in regulation and took 17 minutes in penalties, including a fight with forward Jacob Melanson after Tyler Tullio was taken down hard into the boards behind Bakersfield's net during the first period.