FEATURE: Klingberg taking next steps toward NHL return with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – When considering his options for where the best place would be to mount his return to the NHL, defenceman John Klingberg said he couldn’t have found a better fit than in Oil Country.

“You just look up and down the lineup and see what kind of team they have – and also, how good they were last year,” Klingberg said about joining the Oilers on Monday. “Seeing how they play and how I can fit in the team and just building on that. I think it could be a good fit.”

“Being here for the first day today, the locker room and how things are set up here for the players is obviously world-class. This is an unbelievable locker room and the facility, whatever the players need, they’ve got it here.”

The 32-year-old participated in his first Oilers practice at Rogers Place on Monday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the club after missing more than a full year recovering from double hip resurfacing surgery in December of 2023.

Klingberg will wear No. 36 for the Oilers and was rotating in during the practice as the seventh defenceman before leading the stretches to close out the skate to the cheers of his new Blue & Orange teammates – some of whom he's played with before as a member of the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs over 11 NHL seasons – including one of his best friends in Mattias Janmark.

"We came up together in Dallas and got real close, and then obviously I left, and ever since then, we've kind of been talking a little saying it would be fun if we got the chance to play again together," Janmark said on Saturday in Vancouver. "You kind of take that for granted when you're young and coming up, and you have it every day, so it will be fun for sure and going to take advantage of that with the great players we have.

"I'm excited to have him back and mostly happy for him to be back playing."