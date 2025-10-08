FEATURE: Ekholm hoping to finish career in Oil Country with a Stanley Cup

At 35 years old, the Swedish defenceman is at the point in his long NHL career where it's about finding continuity and comfort for his family, while still having the opportunity to continue competing for a Stanley Cup – things that have been easy to come by in Edmonton.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning after signing his extension with the Oilers, Ekholm said he's relieved to have it done before the puck drops so that it won't be a distraction for either himself, his teammates or his family, knowing he'll be spending the last seasons of his career in an Oilers uniform.

“I just wanted to retire in Edmonton. That's been the goal,” Ekholm said. “That's the purpose of this deal, and we'll see at 39 if I have another year in me, but let's start with this and see where it goes.”

There's always emphasis on the 'we' for Ekholm, who always puts his family first when considering every decision he makes, and having that sense of security in the form of a three-year extension takes a huge burden off everyone's shoulders, knowing that Edmonton is where they're going to be staying.

"I wanted to have it done for myself and for my family so we can plan our future and whatnot," he said. "But at the end of the day, I've been in this league now long enough. I know when you're coming into the league, you want to have that thing over with as soon as possible.

"I will say that this process was very short. I think it started even yesterday, to be honest. It's not like I've been thinking about it too much or whatnot. I knew at some point it was going to happen, or if it wasn't, I'm confident in what I can bring to a hockey club. Standing here today, I'm very happy that it happened and I can just put it behind me and focus on the season."