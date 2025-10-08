FEATURE: Ekholm hoping to finish career in Oil Country with a Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, AB – Oil Country is where the ‘Ek-home’ has been built.
And there’s no place else that defenceman Mattias Ekholm and his family wanted to be than here, after ‘the Viking’ signed a new three-year contract extension on Wednesday to keep them all in Edmonton while hoping to see out his professional career in the best way possible:
Bringing the Stanley Cup back to a city that’s become everything they’ve wanted in a home.
“For me, it's been the full package when it comes to our family,” Ekholm said to the media at Rogers Place ahead of Wednesday’s Home Opener against the Calgary Flames. “My wife loves it here, our kids love it here. They have friends. We have a really big network outside of hockey.
“On the ice, it speaks for itself with the team that we have. The organization itself is first-class and takes care of us every day. There weren't any question marks, to be honest with you. We just wanted to find a fair number, and we definitely wanted to stay.”