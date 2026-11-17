The back-to-back wins gave Edmonton five straight victories -- their second five-game win streak of the season -- in which they've outscored their opponents 16-7 to move into first place not only in the NHL's Western Conference, but also the NHL over the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild.

It's come thanks to a combination of stellar goaltending and incredible offence led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, who've combined for 44 goals and 130 points this season and represent three of the league's top three scorers.

Tonight's game will feature four of the NHL's top five scorers, with Matthew Tkachuk sitting fifth with 30 points (5G, 25A) and having points in eight straight games. In Florida's last shootout defeat to Dallas, Tkachuk picked up the 700th point of his career in his 695th career game, and he's recorded 28 points (11G, 17A) in his last 34 regular-season games against the Oilers.

Connor McDavid has a point in all 22 games this season, the longest point streak of his career, and has recorded 53 points (12G, 41A) after posting a goal & two assists against Philadelphia on Sunday night. After tying Dany Heatley for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in NHL history, McDavid would tie Wayne Gretzky (1988-89) for the fourth-longest if he records a point in this game and extend his streak to 23.

Leon Draisaitl has eight goals in his last seven games, reaching the 20-goal plateau for the 11th time in his career on Sunday against the Flyers to lead the League in goals, with 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points this season.